In order to expedite the process of getting your new iPhone, Apple has implemented a pre-approval feature that is already underway and available for returning upgraders and newly enrolling customers. You can only get pre-approved via the Apple Store app on your iPhone (pre-approval is not available in the Apple Store app on iPad).

Free - Download now

You can get pre-approved for the iPhone Upgrade Program whether you're new to the program or re-enrolling from last year or two years ago.

Pre-approval availability for iPhone preorders takes place within the week of preorder dates. If you don't see the option to get pre-approved, it is not yet available and you'll want to check back at a later date.

How to get pre-approved for the iPhone Upgrade Program

Launch the Apple Store app on your iPhone. Tap View pricing. Tap Get Started at the top of the page under Get ready for pre-order now with the iPhone Upgrade Program. Tap Get ready for pre-order now if you are enrolling for the first time or Get a head start on your upgrade if you are currently enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program and follow the instructions to check your eligibility. Select the iPhone model you want to preorder. Tap Get Ready. Select your carrier. Select your finish. Select your capacity. Select the AppleCare+ coverage you want (if you want to upgrade to AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss). Tap Confirm iPhone Preference. Tap Continue to go to the next section. Confirm your carrier. You'll need the wireless number for the phone you would like to replace and your 4-digit account PIN. Tap Continue. Tap Continue to go to the next section. Fill out the personal information needed to get loan approval for the iPhone Upgrade Program. You'll need to enter your Social Security Number, your billing and shipping address, credit card payment method, date of birth, and total annual income. Tap Continue to get pre-approval.

Your pre-approval will last three days after iPhone preorder begins. Once the preorder ends, outstanding pre-approvals will expire.

Getting pre-approval for an iPhone pre-order *does not** reserve an iPhone for you. It is still a first-come, first-serve basis. Going through the pre-approval process allows you to select the model you want for faster checkout than starting from scratch.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to get loan pre-approval for the iPhone Upgrade Program? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.