Buying your new iPhone outright isn't the only way to get your hands on the new iPhone anymore, you can use the iPhone Payment Plan and make monthly payments on your new iPhone instead of paying the entire cost upfront. You can even get pre-approved for the iPhone Payment Plan right from the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad with a quick credit check; here's how to do it.

Differences between iPhone Upgrade Program and the iPhone Payment Plan

The iPhone Upgrade Program allows you to make monthly payments on your iPhone and gives you the option to return your iPhone every 12 months to get the newest model. The iPhone Payment Plan is a 24-month payment plan that allows you to split up the cost of your new iPhone across two years. Once you've made all 24 payments, the iPhone is entirely yours, but you'll have no option to upgrade.

Also important to note, that the iPhone Payment Plan does not include AppleCare+.

How to get pre-approved for the Apple iPhone Payment Plan

Important to remember that to get pre-approved, Apple will run a credit check.

Launch the Apple Store app. Tap View pricing on the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. Tap Get Started on the banner at the top of your screen. Tap Select on the model of iPhone you want. Tap Continue. Select the model, color, and storage size of iPhone you want. Select either Activate my iPhone on my carrier account or Buy a new iPhone Select a carrier. Tap Apple iPhone Payments. Tap Confirm iPhone Preferences. Tap Continue

At this point, you'll be asked to confirm your account with your carrier. You'll need the PIN for your account. You'll also go through the credit approval process using Citizen's One banking.

Once your carrier account is confirmed and your credit is approved, you should see a screen that declares you approved (could take a few seconds to pop up) and now you'll be ready to order your brand new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max when the pre-order goes live on September 13, 2019 at 5:00 AM PT/8:00AM ET.

When you go to preorder your iPhone, all you'll have to do is tap "order" and the process will begin.