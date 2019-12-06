What you need to know
- Coca-Cola Singapore is to release 8,000 Coca-Cola bottles with OLED lightsabers in their design.
- The promotion will celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 22.
- To get one, you'll need to solve a riddle on Instagram and Facebook, find a gatekeeper and get a token to redeem at 7-Eleven stores around Singapore.
Coca-Cola has created some very special Star Wars edition bottles with light-up OLED lightsabers to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
As reported by CNET, 8,000 bottles will feature glowing lightsaber designs wielded either by Rey or Kylo Ren. The battery-powered OLED bottles will allow you to light up the bottle around 500 times and have been created in partnership with German OLED company Inuru. To activate the light, all you need to do is touch it!
Getting hold of one is a little trickier however. First off, you have to live in Singapore. Between the now and the film's release, each weekend there will be riddles on Facebook and Instagram for fans to solve. You need to use these riddles to track down "gatekeepers", hidden in secret locations near 7-Eleven stores in and around Singapore. Once you find one, they'll give you a special pass you can use to redeem for a bottle at one of the stores.
The Galactic Hunt, as its being called, will take place on the following dates:
- 6 – 8 December 2019
- 13 – 15 December 2019
- 20 – 22 December 2019
There will be 5 secret locations each day, and as mentioned there are only 8,000 bottles waiting to be discovered. Redemptions are limited to one lighted bottle per person, you can choose between Rey or Kylo Ren when you redeem, but only whilst stocks last, and it's first come first serve! For a full rundown of the competition, check out Coca-Cola's website!
Study: phone-related head injuries increased following iPhone's release
A new study published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery notes that patients with head injuries related to phones become more common after the release of iPhone in 2007.
The first three episodes of 'Truth Be Told' are now live on Apple TV+
A month after Apple TV+ went live, "Truth Be Told" is now available to stream. The first three episodes are online now, with a new episode arriving every week.
Apple is no longer the world's most valuable company
Apple is about to be surpassed as the world's most valuable listed company, when a state-owned Saudi oil company goes to market next week.
Here are all of the new Star Wars Funko Pops you can get this weekend
There are a lot of new Star Wars Funko Pops that came out today for Triple Force Friday. Here are all of the new ones you can get your hands on.