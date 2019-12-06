Coca-Cola has created some very special Star Wars edition bottles with light-up OLED lightsabers to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As reported by CNET, 8,000 bottles will feature glowing lightsaber designs wielded either by Rey or Kylo Ren. The battery-powered OLED bottles will allow you to light up the bottle around 500 times and have been created in partnership with German OLED company Inuru. To activate the light, all you need to do is touch it!

Getting hold of one is a little trickier however. First off, you have to live in Singapore. Between the now and the film's release, each weekend there will be riddles on Facebook and Instagram for fans to solve. You need to use these riddles to track down "gatekeepers", hidden in secret locations near 7-Eleven stores in and around Singapore. Once you find one, they'll give you a special pass you can use to redeem for a bottle at one of the stores.

The Galactic Hunt, as its being called, will take place on the following dates:

6 – 8 December 2019

13 – 15 December 2019

20 – 22 December 2019

There will be 5 secret locations each day, and as mentioned there are only 8,000 bottles waiting to be discovered. Redemptions are limited to one lighted bottle per person, you can choose between Rey or Kylo Ren when you redeem, but only whilst stocks last, and it's first come first serve! For a full rundown of the competition, check out Coca-Cola's website!