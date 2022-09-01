How to get your free SIM card from Mint Mobile

When you make your first prepaid data purchase through Mint Mobile, you'll receive a welcome package in the mail that will include your required SIM card at no additional charge. You can also pick up a SIM starter pack at retailers such as Amazon and Target. These packs, available for around $5, offer limited functionality for testing purposes only.

Getting your SIM card through Mint Mobile

Go to the Mint Mobile website (opens in new tab) . In the box provided, type in your Zip Code and click Let's Go!.

Get your SIM card through Mint Mobile by showing: Provide your zip code in the box, then click Let's Go! (Image credit: iMore)

On the next screen, input your street address (you can enter multiple by clicking Add Another) to check coverage in your most frequently visited places. Click Continue.

Get your SIM card through Mint Mobile by showing: Input an address and click Add Another if you want to check multiple, then click Continue (Image credit: iMore)

Next, if you have a phone that you want to bring over to Mint Mobile, you can check by providing the brand and model of your device or search by IMEI number. If you don't have a phone and are going to buy a new one, just click Skip in the upper right. Click Continue.

Get your SIM card through Mint Mobile by showing: Check your device by brand and model or search by IMEI number, then click Continue. If you don't plan to bring your own device, click Skip. (Image credit: iMore)

The next screen tells you the level of coverage in your area and whether you have a compatible phone or not. You can click Coverage Map to check other areas. Click View Plans.

Get your SIM card through Mint Mobile by showing: After checking your coverage and compatibility, click View Plans (Image credit: iMore)

From here, select the Mint Mobile plan you want and make your payment.

Get your SIM card through Mint Mobile by showing: Click the plan you want (Image credit: iMore)

Get your SIM card through Mint Mobile by showing: Click Buy Now (Image credit: iMore)

Once you've selected your Mint Mobile plan and have ordered, you'll receive a welcome pack that includes your Mint Mobile SIM card in the mail, along with step-by-step directions to install.

Note: Mint Mobile works with unlocked GSM phones only; you can use your existing unlocked phone or purchase one of the best Mint Mobile phones online from Mint. If you plan to stick with Apple and want a recommendation for the best iPhone, we would definitely pick the iPhone 12 for most people.

(opens in new tab)

Get a Starter Kit SIM card from Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile SIM starter kits allow you to try the service without committing to a monthly prepaid play. Each kit includes two three-in-one SIM cards (standard, micro, and nano sizes). You use the first SIM card to activate the trial on your device using a new phone number that Mint Mobile provides. However, you could also activate the 7-day free Mint Mobile trial through an eSIM-capable iPhone. Use the second SIM card if you decide to sign up for the service.

The trial includes 250 minutes of talk, 250 texts, and 250MB of 5G/4G LTE data.

Ready to go?

If you'd rather ditch the Mint Mobile trial, order your prepaid package from the company website. Packs are also available at retailers like Best Buy.

Choose your plan Mint Mobile prepaid data plans From $15/month at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) Save money on great service

Mint Mobile is for anyone tired of paying a lot for smartphone data. Each plan offers unlimited calls and text, the ability to use your phone as a mobile hotspot, and a choice of 5G/4G LTE data plans at 4GB/10GB/15GB or unlimited tiers.

With Mint Mobile, there's built-in flexibility that allows you to change your plan and add data on the fly. Because there isn't a contract, you can stop using the service at the end of your prepaid time.

Get a prepaid Mint Mobile SIM card starter kit from other retailers

You can try the service through a Mint Mobile trial by picking up the 3-in-1 SIM Starter Kit at select retailers.

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile SIM Card for just $1! (opens in new tab) The starters kit includes 250 minutes of talk, 250 texts, and 250MB of 5G/4G LTE data.

Try Mint Mobile risk-free with no commitment.