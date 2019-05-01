When you make your first prepaid data purchase through Mint Mobile, you'll receive a welcome package in the mail that will include your required SIM card at no additional charge. You can also pick up a SIM starter pack at retailers such as Amazon and Target. These packs, available for around $5, offer limited functionality for testing purposes only.

Get your Mint Mobile Kits

Getting your SIM card through Mint Mobile

Go to the Mint Mobile website. In the box provided, type in your Zip Code and click on the Let's Go button. On the next page, you'll receive confirmation Mint Mobile is located in your area. If it's not, you'll have to find another data solution. Otherwise, click Next. Next, the type of phone you plan on using with Mint Mobile. Most unlocked GSM phones work with the service, including most iPhones. On the next screen, you'll see the data speed that your phone supports. For most, 4G LTE is listed. Click Next. You must now choose an introductory plan and make your payment.

Once ordered, you'll receive a welcome pack that includes a SIM card in the mail, along with directions to install.

Note: Mint Mobile works with unlocked GSM phones only; you can use your existing unlocked phone or purchase one through the Mint Mobile website.

Get a SIM starter kit

Mint Mobile SIM starter kits allow you to try the service without committing to a monthly prepaid play. Each kit includes two three-in-one SIM cards (standard, micro, and nano sizes). You use the first SIM card to activate the trial on your device using a new phone number that Mint Mobile provides. Use the second one if you decide to sign up for the service.

The trial includes 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 text messages, and 100 minutes of talk.

Ready to go?

If you'd rather ditch the Mint Mobile trial, order your prepaid package from the company website. Packs are also available at retailers like Best Buy.