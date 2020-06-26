Social distancing doesn't have to mean "no socializing at all," if you're careful. If you stay outdoors, keep your distance, and avoid sharing food or supplies, you can have a fun picnic while minimizing risk. Here are the items you need to have a fun but socially distant picnic.
- Fully loaded picnic basket: Lazybare Picnic Backpack
- Keep cool drinks cool: THILY Wine Tumblers
- Telescoping skewers: Mluchee Roasting Sticks
- Portable table: ALPS Mountaineering Eclipse Table
- Portable chair: Coleman Cooler Quad Chair
- Meal for one: SIPU Bento Lunch Box
- Eco-friendly disposables: Fuyit 125Pcs Disposable Dinnerware Set
- The beat goes on: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2
- Blanket or tablecloth: BEARZ Outdoor Beach Blanket
- Keep mosquitos away: XYUT Citronella Scented Candles
- Keep your devices charged: AUKEY Wireless Charging Power Bank
- Sun protection: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 55
Fully loaded picnic basket: Lazybare Picnic BackpackStaff Pick
Virtually everything you need to pack a meal for up to four people is included in this handy backpack. It's fully insulated to keep your food cold, and it includes a wine/bottle holder, picnic blanket, utensils, plates, napkins, glasses, cheese knife, cutting board, salt and pepper shakers, and more.
Keep cool drinks cool: THILY Wine Tumblers
You're not limited to wine, of course, but these handy triple-insulated stainless steel tumblers will keep the beverage of your choice cold for up to nine hours. Each tumbler comes with a sliding lid and a stainless steel straw. Get a set of two, four, or eight in a variety of colors.
Telescoping skewers: Mluchee Roasting Sticks
When I was a Girl Scout, I used to pick up a stick off the ground to roast my hot dogs and marshmallows around the campfire. These days, I'm not using any found items for food prep. This set of five skewers comes in a handy carrying pouch; each one is color-coded and extends up to 32 inches, so you don't have to get too close.
Portable table: ALPS Mountaineering Eclipse Table
Picnic tables are great and all, but if everyone brings their own picnic table, it's easier to keep a safe distance. This folding table is lightweight, portable, and conveniently sports four cupholders to avoid spilling your beverage. It even has a checkerboard printed on top, in case you fancy a game.
Portable chair: Coleman Cooler Quad Chair
Easily space yourselves six feet apart by bringing your own chairs. While many portable folding chairs have cupholders, this one has a built-in four-can cooler. Sit and chat away the hours in this fully padded (seat and back) comfortable chair. Choose from several colors.
Meal for one: SIPU Bento Lunch Box
You don't need a big picnic basket if you're just packing a meal for one. This little bento box is perfectly-sized for a single meal. It has three compartments to keep your items separate and comes with its own utensils. The bento box is microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe.
Eco-friendly disposables: Fuyit 125Pcs Disposable Dinnerware Set
If you're not into preparing and packing a meal and bringing home the dishes to wash, you can keep things simple by picking up a pizza or whatever from your favorite local spot. Bring a handful of these biodegradable and compostable plates and utensils to keep your carbon footprint as small as possible.
The beat goes on: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2
Don't let its diminutive size fool you: the WONDERBOOM 2 packs a surprisingly big, bass-y, 360-degree sound. It's specially tuned for outdoor listening with an outdoor boost button. Get up to 13 hours on a single charge. It's waterproof, rustproof, and it even floats.
Blanket or tablecloth: BEARZ Outdoor Beach Blanket
Spread out this blanket on a picnic table or on the ground for a clean, waterproof surface to eat from. It can even double as a rain cover if you get caught in an unexpected shower. It folds up compactly into its own carry pouch and comes in your choice of colors.
Keep mosquitos away: XYUT Citronella Scented Candles
Don't let mosquitos ruin your picnic. These pretty scented citronella soy candles have green citrus top notes and fresh, clean bottom notes. They'll repel mosquitos and add ambiance. Since the candles are in little tin jars rather than glass, they are easily portable. You get eight assorted designs to a package.
Keep your devices charged: AUKEY Wireless Charging Power Bank
Inevitably, someone's phone is running out of juice. Charge up to three phones at once with this 10,000 mAh power bank. Charge one wirelessly, one via the USB-A port, and one via the USB-C port. Keep the music playing and keep snapping photos all day!
Sun protection: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 55
If you're planning a midday picnic, sunscreen is a must. This one from Neutrogena doesn't feel greasy. It offers broad-spectrum protection SPF 55 UVA/UVB protection. This sunscreen is water-resistant and non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog your pores.
What do you really need?
Keeping a distance from your friends isn't everyone's favorite thing to do, but it's a must if we want to stay safe while socializing. Please wear a mask when possible, but of course, you can't eat in a mask. A picnic is an ideal way to break bread with friends because you're outdoors, you can space yourselves out, you can eat individually packed meals, but you can still have fun.
The Lazybare Picnic Backpack is an excellent item to have, especially if you're packing a meal for a household of about four people. It has everything you need to lay out a classy spread.
Folding chairs like the Coleman Cooler Quad Chair are a must, even if there are picnic tables. They allow you to spread out comfortably anywhere, anytime, whether you're in the woods, at the beach, or in your driveway. While the four-pack cooler isn't an essential for everyone, it's a nice touch to keep your beverages cool for the duration of your outing.
You've got to have tunes, right? Sure, you can just play music on your iPhone, but if you really want your jams to carry, you need a good portable speaker. The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is the perfect picnic companion with its diminutive size and outsized 360-degree sound. It's even got that outdoor boost button so that everyone can hear it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
