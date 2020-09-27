Due to the current TikTok situation we weren't sure if we'd still be able to sign up for TikTok on iPhone or iPad anymore. Fortunately, we had some good news last Sunday, since TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart made a deal that stopped the U.S. government from banning the app. Still, if you've ever thought about signing up for TikTok, you should do it now before it's too late. Here's what you need to do.

Apps used in this guide

A Virtual Private Network: ExpressVPN (See latest pricing at ExpressVPN)

How to sign up for TikTok on iPhone or iPad

First, go to the App Store app. Search for TikTok. Download the TikTok app. Now, open the TikTok app. A Sign Up window will pop up on your app. Select how you want to sign up. Enter your Birthday. Create a username. Choose your interests. Swipe up or tap on Start Watching.

How to sign up for TikTok on iPhone or iPad using a VPN

If you can't or you just don't want to download the app, you can still access TikTok from Safari or any other browser you use. You can try signing up normally or you can try using a Virtual Private Network, or VPN.

For this example, we'll use ExpressVPN, which offers a seven-day free trial after you sign up. Plus, if you don't like the service, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The downside of ExpressVPN is that it's on the expensive side. That being said, if you want to try ExpressVPN, or any other VPN, you should check out the best VPN deals that'll give you a bang for your buck.

Here's what you need to do:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Select a location. For this example, we'll use UK - Docklands. Tap on the Connect button. Open the Safari App, or any browser of your choice. Go to www.tiktok.com. Tap on Login. If this is your first time on TikTok, tap on Sign up at the bottom of the page. Choose how you want to sign up. Enter your Birthday. Create your username.

Why would you want to use a VPN for TikTok?

There are many reasons to use a VPN when browsing for TikTok from your browser. First, having a VPN lets you have access to different content from all over the world. TikTok does a great job of showing you content that's specific to your region or language. If you want to explore content from other places, using a VPN to change your location will help you. Sadly, the TikTok app knows where you are even after you connect to a VPN, so that wouldn't be an option. It would be better to Sign up from your Safari Browser like we just showed you.

Second, if the TikTok app ever gets banned, either from the U.S. or any other country, using an internet browser will be the only option to sign up for TikTok on iPhone or iPad.

Finally, using a VPN can give you an extra layer of protection online, even if you don't use it to sign up for TikTok, it's still recommended to have one, especially if you're using a public network.

Our top VPN picks

There are a dozen of VPNs available right now, but ExpressVPN is at the top of the list for quality VPN apps for your iPhone or iPad. It's got a reliable and fast connection with over 3,000 servers worldwide. The downside is that it's on the expensive side. After your free 7-day trial, you'll start paying $12.99 per month. You can also choose to buy a 6-month or a 12-month subscription for $59.99 and $99.99 respectively. That being said, having no protection on your devices could cost you more in the long run. A good VPN is a smart investment that you should have.