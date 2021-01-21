Best answer: Nintendo calls Super Mario 3D world + Bowser's Fury a short standalone adventure and it appears to be a single, open-world map.
A new adventure
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is a re-release of the 2013 Wii U game Super Mario 3D World, which lets up to four players rescue Sprixies that Bowser abducted from The Sprixie Kingdom and eventually confront the King of the Koopas. Nintendo is also adding on a new segment of gameplay called Bowser's Fury which it describes as a "short, but action-packed standalone adventure."
Bowser's Fury is set in Lake Lapcat, a cat-themed open-world area where Mario must travel to various islands collecting Cat Shines used to reignite lighthouses to illuminate darkened areas of the map. He'll be accompanied by Bowser Jr., who wants to calm his dad down. Two players can team up, with one controlling Bowser Jr. The goal is to collect the Giga Bell, an upgraded version of the Super Bell that turns Mario into Cat Mario, which will transform Mario into Giga Cat Mario. This leonine form is capable of fighting the monstrous Fury Bowser head-on.
Amiibo enabled
Super Mario 3D World works with all amiibo, but two of them have special functions in Bowser's Fury. Using Bowser will cause Fury Bowser to appear while Bowser Jr. will unleash a powerful shockwave that knocks out nearby enemies and blocks. Nintendo is re-releasing the Bowser and Bower Jr. amiibo alongside the game, so be sure to preorder Super Mario World + Bowser's Fury before its February 12 release.
Mushroom Kingdom's finest
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Take on Bowser together
Bowser has captured all of the Sprixies and it's up to Mario and friends to rescue them. Jump across platforms and defeat enemies as you race against your friends to get to the flag pole at the end of each level.
