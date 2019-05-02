Best answer: That depends on how much data you purchase through Mint Mobile and whether you're using FaceTime with Wi-Fi.

What's Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MYVO) that was founded in 2016 by California-based Ultra Mobile. The company offers prepaid mobile plans that run on the T-Mobile cellular network in the United States. Considered a discount carrier, Mint Mobile offers plans starting at just $15 per month. For this, you receive unlimited talk and text, a free SIM card, nationwide coverage, and the ability to use your device as a mobile hotspot.

Mint Mobile plans must be purchased in increments of 3-, 6-, and 12-months. You choose the amount of 4G LTE data per month (3, 8, or 12GB). With Auto Recharge, you can make sure you never run out of data by having your plan renewed automatically through your debit or credit card. Otherwise, because there's no contract, your plan ends after its completion.

Through the Mint Mobile app or website, you can purchase additional data when you're reaching your monthly limit for as little as $10 for 1GB. You can also add international calling credits starting at $5.

About data and your connection

Mint Mobile plans include unlimited network data. However, once your monthly 4G LTE data on your plan has been exhausted, your data speed drops to 128 kbps. With regards to Apple's FaceTime service, it uses your Wi-Fi connection by default if you have an internet connection, not your network data. In the event that you're away from home and don't have access to Wi-Fi, FaceTime would use your cellular data unless you disable this feature.

FaceTime uses very little data, especially for short calls. To see how much cellular data FaceTime has used:

Go into the Settings app under Cellular on your iPhone. From there, scroll down until you find the Cellular Data information for FaceTime. If data has been used for FaceTime, it will be noted in this location. If you'd rather not allow FaceTime to use cellular data, toggle FaceTime at the same location to the off position. You can also see how much of your 4G LTE has been used by using the Mint Mobile app. From there, tap Check next to 4G LTE Data.

Most folks won't need to worry about how much data FaceTime is consumed each month. If you're concerned, make sure to purchase enough 4G LTE data or don't allow FaceTime to use your data in the first place.