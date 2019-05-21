Best answer: Custom designed Converse usually take two to three weeks to arrive. There are times of year when it may take a little longer due to high demand, Pride Month and Christmas having the biggest influx in orders.

Share your pride, wear your pride

Converse adds new pride prints each year for their custom designs. The 2019 prints are a black cloth with little rainbow lightning bolts and a white cloth with rainbow stripes, but if you want to go with their basic colors you can do that too. No matter what colors you pick for the upper shoe, the sole has a bold blocked rainbow print that won't easily wear off. The tongue, inner, outer and heel strip all have the option to be in either of the new prints, and have 11 other colors you can choose from. With a number of customizable options, you can even pick the stitch color. Make your shoe perfect for you.

Sold out?

Don't worry if an item is listed as sold out. It's only temporary. Converse limits its custom orders to 400 pair a day for each cut and they restock supplies daily. If the cut you want isn't there today, it should be back tomorrow.

Shipping

Once your shoes are designed and you are ready to order, it tends to take two to three weeks for them to arrive at your door. However, during busy times it seems there can be slight delays. Just before Pride Month Converse tends to get a lot more orders from their pride collection. The current estimated delivery date on custom pride shoes designed today is one month out.

Your estimated delivery date can be found on the right side of your shipping page (where you first enter your address), just under the image of your shoes and it will be included on your confirmation email. Shipment tracking is available for registered users and Converse has a page to check your order status.