A lot of us are working from home these days. Regardless of whether you're in an office or a home office, it's important to set yourself up with an ergonomic workspace to avoid getting aches and pains in your neck, back, wrists, and fingers as you work. Consider a standing desk. If you do prefer to sit, or you need to sit, do try to set up an ergonomic workstation. The items on this list can help set you up for success.

Sitting all day isn't great for your health; if you can't move around a lot, at least you can stand while you work. It probably goes without saying, but make sure you have a comfortable (not hard tile or stone) floor and good, supportive shoes to wear at your standing desk. Get the best of both worlds with the Autonomous Standing Desk, since it can be both a sitting desk and a standing desk. Our editor-in-chief Lory considers this desk an integral part of her home office. You can adjust it from sitting to standing height smooth and quiet hybrid dual-motor electric lift system. There are four different heights, so you can choose which works best for you. Choose from several different colors to match your decor. Pros: Adjustable from sitting to standing

Electric motor makes adjustment easy

High-quality, solid piece of furniture Cons: Just four specific heights

Best Laptop Stand: Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand

I've worked from a laptop as far back as I can remember. The simplicity and portability just work for me. However, it's not the best from an ergonomic standpoint to have the monitor so close to the keyboard and mouse or trackpad. One solution is the place the laptop on a stand when you're in your (home) office and use a separate keyboard and mouse. This raises the screen to eye level, so you don't have to hunch down to see your screen. The whole idea of using a mouse and keyboard with a laptop takes some getting used to, but you'll feel the results immediately. I find that when I use a laptop stand, my back naturally straightens up. This one is fully adjustable, both in height and angle, so you can create the perfect setup for you. Rubber feet raise your laptop slightly for air circulation, plus there is a large cutout to prevent your laptop from overheating. It's compatible with any laptop from 10 to 17 inches. Pros: Fully adjustable, both height and angle

Premium aluminum alloy

Raised feet and cutout for air circulation

Fits laptops from 10 to 17 inches Cons: Some won't like using a separate mouse and keyboard with a laptop

Best Ergonomic Keyboard: Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard

This keyboard is both sloped and split for a more natural typing position. It comes with a pillowed wrist rest to give more support and reduce wrist bending. The keys are scooped to match the shape of your fingertips. An adjustable palm lift raises the entire keyboard to your optimal angle. The Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard is fully compatible with both macOS and Windows. Plus, it has a number pad for quick numerical entry. Pros: Split and sloped keyboard for ideal hand positions

Pillowed wrist rest for ultimate comfort

Entire keyboard lifts for ideal angle

Compatible with Mac and PC computers

Number pad Cons: Pricey

Best Ergonomic Mouse: Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse

Rather than chasing your pointer around with your mouse, keep control under your thumb with the cleverly designed Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse. Since the trackball is on rather than under this mouse, you can use it on any surface. Its sculpted shape feels comfortable in hand all day. Use it with your Mac or PC; it's compatible with both. An integrated scroll wheel and backward/forward buttons give you easy control. You can go up to 18 months before you'll need to replace the battery. Sadly, this mouse is just for right-handed people. Pros: Trackball right under your thumb

Sculpted, comfortable shape

Integrated scroll wheel and back-and-forth buttons for easy navigation

18-month battery life Cons: Sorry lefties, this one's not for you

If you can't plant your feet squarely on the floor while seated and your thighs aren't parallel to the floor, then you'll want a footrest to align your body properly. This one will not only elevate your feet and legs, but it adjusts to different angles for your ideal positioning. Plus, the free-floating platform and nubbly tread pattern let you stretch and massage your feet while you work. Reduce fatigue and increase circulation in your legs when you're sitting for long periods. Pros: Elevates feet and legs to correct height and angle

Moving platform and tread pattern let you stretch and massage feet

Well-priced Cons: Some may not like a moving platform

May not be high enough for very short legs

Best Office Chair: Modway Articulate Mesh Office Chair