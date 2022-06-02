iCloud Drive Desktop folder on a MacBook Air running CatalinaSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

iCloud Drive lets you store all your files up on Apple's servers and sync them across all your devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. While you can let iCloud create files for you and drop files where it thinks they belong, you can also create your own folders and move any of your files into them. Here's how!

How to access iCloud Drive on your Mac via Finder

Thanks to iCloud Drive, Apple's cloud-based file sharing system, we can share files between Mac and iOS seamlessly. On iOS, you can find all of your files under the iCloud Drive app. On your Mac, everything can be found in the Finder window. Here's how.

  1. Click on the Finder icon in your Mac dock.

    How to access iCloud Drive on Mac: Click Finder iconSource: iMore

  2. In the Favorites section, click on iCloud Drive.

    • Alternately, you can find iCloud Drive in the Go menu at the top of any Finder menu if you've removed it from the Favorites section.

    • Or, you can always use the keyboard shortcut command + I.

    How to access iCloud Drive on Mac: In the Favorites section, Click iCloud Drive.Source: iMore

How to manually create a folder in iCloud Drive on Mac

  1. Click the Finder icon in your Mac's dock.

  2. Click on iCloud Drive in the menu on the left in your Finder window.

    How to manually create a folder on Mac: Click Finder icon, Click iCloud Drive.Source: iMore

  3. Right-click inside the Finder window.
  4. Click on New Folder

  5. Enter a name for the new folder.

    How to manually create a folder on Mac: Right click, Click on New Folder, Enter folder name.Source: iMore

You can create folders inside of folders in iCloud Drive on Mac. Just double-click a folder and then follow steps 3 - 5 above.

How to manually create a folder in the Files app on iPhone and iPad

Creating folders in iCloud Drive is a bit different thanks to the Files app, which replaces the iCloud Drive app.

  1. Open the Files app.
  2. Tap iCloud Drive.

  3. Tap the More icon in the upper left corner. It looks like three dots in a circle.

    How to manually create a folder in iOS: Open Files, Tap iCloud Drive, Tap three dots.Source: iMore

  4. Tap New Folder.
  5. Name your new folder.

  6. Tap Done.

    How to manually create a folder in iOS: Tap New Folder, Type name, Click Done.Source: iMore

And there you go, your new folder has been created. You can now feel free to move documents and other items into it.

How to move files to new folders in the Files app on iPhone and iPad

Once again, you'll head to the new Files app to move your iCloud Drive files around.

  1. Open the Files app and make sure you're in the iCloud Drive folder.
  2. Tap Select in the upper righthand corner.

  3. Choose the files you want to move once you've found them.

    How to move files in iOS: Open Files, Tap Select, Select FilesSource: iMore

  4. Tap the folder icon at the bottom.
  5. Choose the folder you want to move files to.
  6. Tap Move. How to move files in iOS: Tap Folder icon, Choose destination folder, Tap Move.

How to create a new folder in iCloud Drive on a PC

If your Mac or iPhone is not handy, you can also create folders in iCloud Drive from any other Mac or PC thanks to iCloud.com.

  1. Open your web browser and navigate to iCloud.com.
  2. Enter the email address and password associated with your Apple ID.

  3. Click on iCloud Drive.

    How to create a new folder on PC: Open web browser, Enter email address, Click iCloud Drive.Source: iMore

  4. Click on the New Folder icon at the top of the screen. It looks like a folder with a plus (+) symbol inside of it.

  5. Enter a name for the new folder.

    How to create a new folder on PC: Click New Folder, Name the folder.Source: iMore

How to move files to new folders in iCloud Drive on a PC

You can also move files to different folders on any other Mac or PC thanks to iCloud.com.

  1. Open your web browser and navigate to iCloud.com.
  2. Enter the email address and password associated with your Apple ID.

  3. Click on iCloud Drive.

    How to create a new folder on PC: Open web browser, Enter email address, Click iCloud Drive.Source: iMore

  4. Select the folder you want to move the file or files from.
  5. Select the file or files you want to move to a different folder.

  6. Drag the file or files to iCloud Drive in the bottom left corner of the window.

    How to move files to new folders in PC: Select folder, Select files, Drag and drop into folder.Source: iMore

  7. Click the back arrow button in the upper left corner of the window to navigate back to the main iCloud Drive folder.
  8. Select the file or files you just moved into iCloud Drive.

  9. Drag and drop them into the folder you want to move them to.

    How to move files to new folders on PC: Click back arrow, Select files, Drag and drop into folder.Source: iMore

Get organized

Through these simple steps, you can organize your iCloud files and folders on any device. It's an excellent system for streamlining your important documents in a way that can be accessed from anywhere. By creating and organizing your iCloud folders, you'll be able to access what you need quickly and efficiently.

Update May 2022: Updated steps for the latest operating system.

