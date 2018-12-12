Whether you're in the middle of a romantic dinner or need some quiet time, it's occasionally wise to mute your Apple Watch using Silent Mode. Doing so is a simple enough process as you can see here.

Here are a few essential points to keep in mind:

On Apple Watch, Silent Mode and Do Not Disturb aren't the same thing. With the former, only the sound is silenced, which means haptics will still tap you as needed.

Also, Silent Mode does not silent alarms or timers on Apple Watch.

You can also take your hand and cover the front of your watch to stop a sound. Be sure Cover to Mute is enabled in the Watch app for iPhone on the My Watch tab under Sound & Haptics.

How to use Silent Mode on your Apple Watch

To silent your wearable device: