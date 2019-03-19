The iPad mini 5 is the first upgrade to the small iPad since 2015 and it's a massive upgrade at that. With the much faster A12 Bionic chip on board, Apple Pencil (first generation) support, and Apple's gorgeous True Tone display, the iPad mini 5 is the perfect small tablet. Here's how you can order one in Canada right now!

Directly from Apple

The benefits of ordering directly from Apple are pretty significant. You can add AppleCare+ directly upon checkout, package your iPad mini 5 with the first generation Apple Pencil, and Apple usually tries to ensure your product arrives at your door on the day the product hits store shelves, so there's virtually no waiting period.

Whether you want the 64GB or 256GB storage sizes; the Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions; any of the three colors available, Apple has it all on their site or even on the Apple Store app!

From $529 at Apple

Best Buy

If you're part of the Best Buy rewards programs, you'll earn points if you order the new iPad mini 5, so you can save on future purchases. Both storage sizes — 64GB and 256GB — are available for pre-order at Best Buy in all the colors, making Best Buy are an optimal place to shop for your new iPad mini 5.

Plus, Best buy also sell the first-generation Apple Pencil for $129, so you can get the best accessory for your new iPad Air 3 right at the same checkout.

From $529.99 at Best Buy