Preorders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro start in the UK at 1PM BST on October 16. If you want to make sure to get yours delivered on October 23, here's where you can preorder right when the clock strikes.

Preordering an iPhone can be really stressful. We've got some tips on the absolute fastest way to preorder the iPhone 12. Be sure to read up on how to prepare so you're ready to go right out of the gate.

Apple Store

The easiest way to get exactly what you want is to order directly from Apple. Though some models/colors/storage sizes may end up with delayed shipping times. Apple is just always better prepared to handle a massive influx of preorders. It's also important to consider whether you should get AppleCare+ for your iPhone. It's something you'll be asked about when you check out.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse is the largest retailer of its kind in the UK and has been an iPhone retailer since the very beginning, The new iPhone SE will be available there either in SIM free form or with a carrier attachment. Carphone Warehouse deals with Vodafone, EE and O2, and often will serve up deals the carriers themselves won't offer directly. So it's a great place to not only compare, but also to save a few pounds a month.

At this time, you can only sign up to find out when the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 will become available, but we expect this to change when preorders begin.

The carriers - O2, Three, Vodafone and EE

Of course, the UK's largest carriers will have the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on sale at the preorder launch. If you are already on-contract with one of these carriers, it may be easier for you to order though them. It's not uncommon for there to be stock still available from carriers since most people go directly through Apple on preorder day.

Most of the carriers currently only allow you to register your interest in ordering, but we expect that to change at the preorder launch time.

Clove

Online retailer Clove has already announced its plans to sell the iPhone SE and is an alternative to the Apple Store or Carphone Warehouse to get a SIM free, unlocked iPhone. The best option is to check which of the three would ship it to you the quickest, and go with that one. With the influx the Apple Store gets initially, shipping dates on popular colors and storage sizes can quickly push back. If Clove can get you one sooner, go for it.

Clove lets you buy a SIM-free unlocked iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. You can even go through the process of adding the model, storage size, and color you want to your shopping basket, but you'll be stopped before you can actually pay for your iPhone. Still. If you want to get as ready as humanly possible, add it to your cart and just wait for the minute hand to tick by.