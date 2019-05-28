Best answer: The best place to purchase the next-generation iPod touch is through Apple's website or one of its brick-and-mortar stores. Both offer the best selection.

Other highlights include 8MP camera, 1080p HD video recording (30 fps), FaceTime HD Camera with 1.2MP photos and 720p HD video recording, built-in Siri, a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery offering music playback time of up to 40 hours and video playback of up to eight hours, iOS 12, Apple EarPods, and more.

The 4-inch iPod touch 7 is the first new iPod in four years. Featuring an A10 Fusion chip, the 2019 model offers improved performance in games, immersive augmented reality (AR), Group FaceTime, and more. Apple's newest iPod is available in six finishes, space gray, white, gold, blue, pink, and (PRODUCT)RED. The device is offered with 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage.

Order now

You can order your iPod touch from the Apple website or through the Apple Store app. Both solutions will let you know in real time when to expect your iPod touch to arrive at your home. Orders placed right now can expect to arrive on your doorstep later this week.

Brick and Mortar

You can also try before you buy and visit an Apple retail store. If you stop by your local Apple Store, once they have the new iPod touch models in stock, you'll be able to test them out for yourself before you make a decision. The iPod touch 7 is set to be available in Apple Stores later this week. In time, the iPod touch 7 will also be available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

The available options

At launch, the iPod touch 7 is available at three price points: