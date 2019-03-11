We've waited with bated breath for Niantic's next big AR game since the release of Pokémon GO, and finally, we've seen new information which suggests Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be out sooner rather than later. Not only is there in-game footage kicking around, but there's even a way to pre-register for the game; however, there is a catch.
As of right now, the pre-register is only live on the Google Play Store, so iPhone users can't pre-register for the app; however, there is a way to sign up for more information, so don't lose hope!
How to pre-register for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
- Go to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite app on the Google Play Store.
- Tap Pre-register
- Tap Ok
Google should give you a heads up when the game is ready for your specific Android device.
How to keep up to date with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on iPhone
While you can't pre-register for the game on iPhone yet, the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite team says you should "stay tuned for more updates."
- Go to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite website.
- Tap or click Enlist Now.
- Enter your email address.
This puts you on the list to receive updates to your inbox form the developers.
