We've waited with bated breath for Niantic's next big AR game since the release of Pokémon GO, and finally, we've seen new information which suggests Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be out sooner rather than later. Not only is there in-game footage kicking around, but there's even a way to pre-register for the game; however, there is a catch.

As of right now, the pre-register is only live on the Google Play Store, so iPhone users can't pre-register for the app; however, there is a way to sign up for more information, so don't lose hope!

How to pre-register for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Go to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite app on the Google Play Store. Tap Pre-register Tap Ok

Google should give you a heads up when the game is ready for your specific Android device.

How to keep up to date with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on iPhone

While you can't pre-register for the game on iPhone yet, the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite team says you should "stay tuned for more updates."

Go to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite website. Tap or click Enlist Now. Enter your email address.

This puts you on the list to receive updates to your inbox form the developers.

Excited for the game?

Are you as excited as I am for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? Don't forget to keep checking our Harry Potter: Wizards Unite coverage to stay up-to-date with all the juicy details.