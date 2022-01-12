One of the biggest announcements during the February's Pokémon Presents showcase was Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This brand-new adventure is unlike any Pokémon game before, taking place a long time ago in the Sinnoh region. Players will be crafting the first Pokédex ever for the region while running, rolling, leaping, and exploring alongside familiar Pokémon.
If this incredibly different style of game sounds like something you're interested in, you'll be happy to know it's available for preorder right now. Here's how to preorder Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch. We'll be sure to expand this guide as more retailers or editions of the game show up in the months ahead.
The Pokémon Company also announced Gen 4 remakes. If you're interested in reserving a copy for yourself, check out the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl preorders.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Preorder: Physical copy
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exciting new direction for the series, so be sure to get your hands on it on day one. You can preorder Pokémon Legends: Arceus now at Best Buy and Amazon below, but there's no doubt that there could be special Nintendo Switch bundles or limited editions of the game coming soon, so stay tuned.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus will release on Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022, though this could shift, given the state of the world and game development being affected by the ongoing global pandemic. When it is available, it could end up being one of the best Nintendo Switch games on the platform, depending on just what Game Freak brings to the table in this wild departure.
Bonus Arceus plush
If players preorder Pokémon Legends Arceus directly from the Pokémon Center website, they will also receive an Arceus plush doll. At the time of writing this, pictures of the plush doll have not been released yet.
Digital preorder bonus
Players who preorder a digital version of Pokémon Legends: Arceus will receive the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and 30 Heavy Balls for free once the game releases. Heavy Balls are special Poké Balls that are more likely to succeed the heavier the Pokémon is.
The Baneful Fox Mask is also available as a preorder bonus, and can be collected by anyone who connects to Mystery Gift database via the internet before May 9, 2022. This mask resembles Hisuian Zoroark, a new regional form of a Pokémon originally from the Unova region.
