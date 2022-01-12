One of the biggest announcements during the February's Pokémon Presents showcase was Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This brand-new adventure is unlike any Pokémon game before, taking place a long time ago in the Sinnoh region. Players will be crafting the first Pokédex ever for the region while running, rolling, leaping, and exploring alongside familiar Pokémon.

If this incredibly different style of game sounds like something you're interested in, you'll be happy to know it's available for preorder right now. Here's how to preorder Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch. We'll be sure to expand this guide as more retailers or editions of the game show up in the months ahead.

The Pokémon Company also announced Gen 4 remakes. If you're interested in reserving a copy for yourself, check out the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl preorders.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Preorder: Physical copy