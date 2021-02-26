One of the biggest announcements during the Feb. 26 Pokémon showcase was Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This brand-new adventure is unlike any Pokémon game before, taking place a long time ago in the Sinnoh region. Players will be crafting the first Pokédex ever for the region while running, rolling, leaping, and exploring alongside familiar Pokémon.
If this incredibly different style of game sounds like something you're interested in, you'll be happy to know it's available for preorder right now. Here's how to preorder Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch. We'll be sure to expand this guide as more retailers or editions of the game show up in the months ahead.
The Pokémon Company also announced Gen 4 remakes. If you're interested in reserving a copy for yourself, check out the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl preorders.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Preorder: Physical copy
So far, we've only seen one retailer put up a listing for Pokémon Legends: Arceus physical Nintendo Switch copies. This will no doubt expand as time goes on and there could end up being special Nintendo Switch bundles or limited editions of the game that'll also be available for preorder, so stay tuned.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is currently set to release for the Nintendo Switch at some point in early 2022, though this could shift, given the state of the world and game development being affected by the ongoing global pandemic. When it is available, it could end up being one of the best Nintendo Switch games on the platform, depending on just what Game Freak brings to the table in this wild departure.
