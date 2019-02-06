The Catalyst Waterproof case offers extra protection against water, dust, and drops for your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Despite its level of protection, it's actually a fairly simple matter to get your iPhone into the case and seal it up properly.
How to properly seal the Catalyst waterproof case shut
- Pull back the Lightning port cover on the bottom of the Catalyst case.
-
Push up on the access tab using a coin or your finger to loosen the back cover of the case.
- Pull up on the access tab to remove the rest of the back cover from the case. You can set the back cover aside for a moment.
-
Place your iPhone into the front part of the case, making sure that your iPhone's display touches the protective panel of the case. Be sure to firmly press your phone into the case.
- Put the back cover back onto the Catalyst case, starting from the top and working your way down around both sides, then the bottom. Be careful to firmly press the back cover back into place, and watch out to make sure the silicone gasket does not move from its position.
-
Push firmly on the edges of the back cover once again to ensure a full seal.
-
Firmly push the Lightning port cover back into its proper position.
Your Catalyst case should now be sealed with your iPhone snuggly sitting inside.
