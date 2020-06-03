Out of the box, your iPhone tries to strike a balance between security and safety, privacy, and convenience: If you have location on, especially for social apps and photos, they can be used to find you and others in case of emergency. But they can also be used to place you and others in situations of tyranny.

Videos can help document and prosecute abusers but can also be used to identify and target people standing up to abuse.

Online backup can save your data even if your iPhone is taken or damaged, but can also expose your data to extralegal seizure from servers.

Notifications and biometrics can help you get things done faster but can also let others get to your things faster. If you're at home, you probably want to keep your iPhone set to maximum convenience. Also, if you're a bad actor of any kind, leave it like that as well. Please and thank you. But, if you're putting yourself in harm's way, if you're on the front lines as press or health care or to protect the rights, civil liberties, and simple dignity of your family, community, and country, then you should absolutely lock your iPhone down. Hard. In situations where you fear for your security, the best thing to do is get a second, burner phone and lock that down. An older iPhone or iPhone SE works great. If you have the time or money. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Either way, here's how to protect your data. In the extreme. Strong Passcodes/Passwords Go into Settings > Touch ID or Face ID and Passcode, and make sure you have a 6-digit numeric at the very least or, better yet, alphanumeric passcode. 4-digit passcodes are far too easy for a bad actor to break into. I'll put a link in the description for how to choose a good one. Also, turn on Erase Data after 10 failed attempts. It sounds scary but it's extremely difficult to do by accident, even if you have kids, but even more difficult for anyone else to get around. Lock down the Lock screen

While you're in there, turn off Allow Access When Locked for everything. Widgets, Notifications, Control Center, Message Replies, everything. That way people can't see who's messaging you or what apps you're using, or do things like put your iPhone into AirPlane mode so you can't trace it later. Then jump into Settings > Siri and turn off Allow Siri When Locked. That way they can't use voice to access your data or use your apps while you're iPhone is still locked. Basically, no passcode, no joy. You'll still be able to take photos and videos and answer calls quickly and easily, but everything else will require your unlocking your iPhone first. Stop Send as SMS Go to Settings > Messages and turn off Send as SMS. iMessage is end-to-end encrypted. Text messages are not. So, you want to prevent a private iMessage from unintentionally going out over an insecure text message channel where your carrier or anyone who exploits them can read it. By error, by accident, for any reason. If you need to communicate with people who don't have iPhones or iMessage, download, install, and get everyone on Signal. Not Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. Signal. It's a hassle, I know, but it's secure. Break iCloud Backup Go to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud, and turn off messages, photos, and any other backups you want to prevent. For most people, most of the time, losing messages from loved ones or photos of family is a bigger risk and worse outcome than someone hacking them or having them subject to extralegal seizure. That's why iCloud backup is fail-safe, not fail secure. But, if you're in a situation where you absolutely can't risk anyone else getting your data from a server — which is just a fancy word for someone else's computer — shut all the online off and backup locally and with encryption via iTunes or the Finder app. I'll leave a link for how to do that in the description as well. The SOS Squeeze