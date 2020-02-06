If you're like me and thinking there's no way you can justify purchasing another Nintendo Switch, why not just get the parts you like best? If you order from Japan, you can get the Dock, Switch, or Joy-Cons individually. Kotaku had a great idea for how to get these Japan-only releases. Here's what they suggest.

The minute Nintendo announced the gorgeous new Animal Crossing-themed Switch bundle, I knew I wanted it. The bright colored dock features Tom Nook and his kiddos standing on an island while the pastel blue and pastel green Joy-Cons put one in mind of a calm, sunny ocean. What's more, the backside of the Switch console features embossed icons from the Animal Crossing game.

This is going to get a little tricky, so prepare yourself. Nintendo's Japanese store already has listings up for the individual Switch parts. However, since this store only ships orders within Japan, you're going to need to purchase the individual parts from an online service that ships Japanese goods worldwide.

There are several options out there, but we recommend Zenmarket, which is helpful for anyone who either isn't confident with their Japanese or who doesn't know the language at all. If you have a firm grasp of the language and feel confident enough in your ability to fill out an order request in Japanese, you should check out Tenso. Just keep in mind that you'll need to pay for the shipping service and tax in addition to the products you purchase, which can get expensive.

The Animal Crossing Switch was scheduled to release in Japan on March 20. However, the coronavirus has affected the supply chain, which means it could come out later than that. Since even the pre-order date has been pushed back to an unknown date, it's possible that you won't see the separate Switch parts showing up on these Japanese online marketplaces for quite awhile.

But don't despair. You can always contact the services and give them a link to Nintendo Japan's website to let them know what it is you're trying to purchase. They might be able to make the order based on the URL. To help you out with that, here are the links for the separate Animal Crossing Switch parts on Nintendo Japan's store:

Snatch 'em up!

There you have it. If you really need some of these adorable Animal Crossing Switch parts, you can order from Japan. Good luck getting your hands on the various Animal Crossing Switch parts. With how excited the internet has been over the announcement of this Switch, I wouldn't be surprised if these parts sell out quickly. You'll want to jump on your purchase as soon as you can.