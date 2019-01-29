How to quickly charge your iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini

If you're running low on battery on your iPad, you can quickly charge it using Apple's 30W USB-C charger. The quick-charge functionality works with any model of iPad Pro, and while they can't use quick-charge specifically, most iPads can benefit from higher charging speeds when connected to higher-wattage chargers.

Products used in this guide

How to quick-charge your iPad

Connect your 30W USB-C power adapter to your wall outlet. Plug your charging cable into the USB-C port of the charger. Connect the other end of the charging cable into your iPad Pro.

For fastest charging results, leave your iPad undisturbed with the display off while it charges. This is a good practice whether you have an iPad Pro, iPad, or iPad mini.

Our top equipment picks

You'll need this charger and one of these cables to make quick charging happen for your iPad Pro.