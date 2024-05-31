How to quickly translate web pages in Safari on iOS and iPadOS

If you're running iOS 17, Safari now comes with a translation feature baked into the browser, making it easier than ever to translate a web page on iPhone and iPad.

Once enabled, text is translated in-line on the webpage that you're viewing. It's a handy tool if you want to read websites that are written in different languages, and it's available right in the address bar in Safari.

With this in mind, here's how you can translate web pages in Safari on iPhone and iPad.

What you'll need

How to translate a web page on iPhone in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

In iOS 15 and later, the ability to translate a web page's language to your native language is now a built-in part of Safari. As such, you no longer need a third-party app to translate. Here's how to use built-in language translation in Safari in iOS 14, iOS 15, and later.

Tap the action button on the left side of the address bar while visiting a site that you need to translate. The button looks like two A's next to each other. Tap Translate to [Your Device Language].

(Image credit: iMore)

Tap Enable Translation if prompted.

Your page will then be translated into the primary language that you've set on your device. If you want to revert back to the page's original language, take the following steps.

Tap the translate button in the Safari address bar. It takes the place of the standard action button on the left side of the address bar. Tap View Original.

(Image credit: iMore)

The page will revert to its original language.

How to activate the Microsoft Translator extension in Safari

If you're running a version of iOS 13 or earlier on your device, then a third-party app with a translation extension is what you'll want to use. Microsoft's Translator extension is an excellent tool for the task, as it translates the web page in place when activated.

Once you've got it downloaded, you can set up the action extension for translation web pages.

Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad. While viewing a web page, tap the share button. Scroll to the left on the bottom row of icons.

(Image credit: iMore)

Tap the More button. Turn the switch next to Microsoft Translator to the green 'on' position. Tap Done.

(Image credit: iMore)

How to translate a web page on iPhone with Microsoft Translator

Now that you have the app installed, you can use it in Safari from the share menu.

Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad. Head to the web page that you want to translate.

(Image credit: iMore)

Tap the share button at the bottom of the display. Tap the Microsoft Translator button. The extension will then translate the entire page for you.