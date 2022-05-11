So you have a brand new CarPlay-compatible head unit or car, and you've loaded your device with a bunch of apps that can run on your car's display CarPlay. But now that you have these apps, how do you organize them and rearrange them? How do you get rid of the ones you don't want? Well, it turns out it's pretty easy, and you don't even need to be in your car to do it.

How to rearrange CarPlay apps

Rearranging how apps are displayed in CarPlay works a little bit differently to how you rearrange your iPhone's Home screen, but it's still pretty simple.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap CarPlay. Tap your car's name and then tap Customize. Tap and hold on the reorder button (☰) next to the app you want to move. Drag the app to its new position in the list.

How to delete apps from CarPlay

Tired of an old app and want to try something new? Too many apps in your car in the first place? Here's how you get rid of unwanted CarPlay apps.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap CarPlay. Tap your car's name and then tap Customize. Tap on the delete symbol (-) to the left of the app you want to delete, then tap Remove.

How to add apps back to CarPlay

Did you delete the wrong app by accident or want to give something another shot? Add apps back to CarPlay like this.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap CarPlay. Tap your car's name and then tap Customize. Tap on the plus symbol (+) next to the app you want to add from the More Apps field under your CarPlay app setup.

On-the-go apps

In the years since CarPlay was first unveiled, plenty of developers have added support for the car into their apps so it's well worth checking out a bunch of the best iPhone apps for CarPlay on your next road trip.

If you end up with too many icons on screen and want to manage your CarPlay apps, just return to this guide for tips on how to do it.