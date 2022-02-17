Nintendo Switch Sports is coming, bringing with it a return to Nintendo's classic motion-controlled sports games, with plenty of minigames returning such as bowling. If you just can't wait to get your hands on this game, you're in luck, as Nintendo is holding a Nintendo Switch Sports Online Beta, or more specially an online play test. This test enables registered players to try out a portion of the game online before its official launch. Getting access is easy, but you'll need to move quickly.

How to register for Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test

In order to gain access to the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test, you'll need to be signed up with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, though this includes using a free trial. From there, the steps are easy:

Head to the official website for Nintendo Switch Sports. Scroll down until you see the section for the Online Play Test. Select Register now. Register for the Online Play Test. You'll receive a code to redeem. You can then redeem your code here.

It's important to note that the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test includes an important clause. You're not allowed to publicly share your impressions or talk about the game in any way, so please keep that in mind.

When to play the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test

The Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test is being held across Feb. 18 through Feb. 20, with multiple sessions at the times and dates below.

Feb. 18 at 7:00-7:45 p.m. PT / 10:00-10:45 p.m. ET

Feb. 19 at 3:00-3:45 a.m. PT / 6:00-6:45 a.m. ET

Feb. 19 at 11:00-11:45 a.m. PT / 2:00-2:45 p.m. ET

Feb. 19 at 7:00-7:45 p.m. PT / 10:00-10:45 p.m. ET

Feb. 20 at 3:00-3:45 a.m. PT / 6:00-6:45 a.m. ET

Ideally, you'll want to make most, if not all of these sessions. They are quite limited in time, so make the most of this opportunity. This beta access includes Bowling, Chambara (sword-fighting) and Tennis. The full launch of Nintendo Switch Sports will also include Soccer, Badminton and Volleyball. Golf is also being added as an update sometime in Fall 2022.

Not too long to wait

Nintendo Switch Sports is the third mainline entry in Nintendo's sports games that began all the way back with Wii Sports. Depending on how this test goes, Nintendo Switch Sports could even end up as one of the best Nintendo Switch games available.

Nintendo Switch Sports is currently slated to launch on April 29, 2022.