Having a location attached to photos can be a great way to organize images, but there are a lot of reasons that you might not want a record of your location on photos you share. If you're concerned about keeping your location private, you can remove it before you share your photos with others.

If you want to take it a step further and stop your location from being attached to your photos and videos in the first place, you can do that, too. If you often find yourself sharing photos with locations removed, you might just want to turn it off altogether anyway.

Here's what you need to know about removing location from photos and videos.

How to remove location when sharing a photo or video

Open Photos on your iPhone or iPad. Find the photo you want to share. Tap Select. Tap any photos that you want to share. Tap the share button. Tap Options. Tap the switch next to Location to the gray "off" position. Tap Done. Share your photos as normal.

How to turn off location for photos and videos

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Privacy. Tap Location Services. Tap Camera. Tap Never.

With this setting, your location will no longer be added to photos or videos.

Questions?

If you have any questions about removing location from your photos or videos, let us know in the comments.