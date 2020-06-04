How to remove location data from photos on your iPhoneSource: iMore

Having a location attached to photos can be a great way to organize images, but there are a lot of reasons that you might not want a record of your location on photos you share. If you're concerned about keeping your location private, you can remove it before you share your photos with others.

If you want to take it a step further and stop your location from being attached to your photos and videos in the first place, you can do that, too. If you often find yourself sharing photos with locations removed, you might just want to turn it off altogether anyway.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Here's what you need to know about removing location from photos and videos.

How to remove location when sharing a photo or video

  1. Open Photos on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Find the photo you want to share.

  3. Tap Select.

    Remove location while sharing, showing how to open Photos, find a photo, then tap selectSource: iMore

  4. Tap any photos that you want to share.
  5. Tap the share button.

  6. Tap Options.

    Remove location while sharing, showing how to tap on photos, tap the share button, then tap OptionsSource: iMore

  7. Tap the switch next to Location to the gray "off" position.
  8. Tap Done.

  9. Share your photos as normal.

    Remove location while sharing, showing how to tap the switch next to Location to the 'off' position, then tap Done, then share your photos as you normally wouldSource: iMore

How to turn off location for photos and videos

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Tap Privacy.

  3. Tap Location Services.

    Turn off location for Camera, showiing how to open Settings, then tap Privacy, then tap Location ServicesSource: iMore

  4. Tap Camera.

  5. Tap Never.

    Turn off location for Camera, showing how to tap Camera, then tap NeverSource: iMore

With this setting, your location will no longer be added to photos or videos.

Questions?

If you have any questions about removing location from your photos or videos, let us know in the comments.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.