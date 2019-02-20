The Catalyst Waterproof Case is fantastic at keeping your iPhone from getting wet, but it only works if it's sealed up tight. The plug that seals up the Lightning port at the bottom of your iPhone is super important if you want the maximum protection for your phone. If your plug fell off and you can't find it anymore, then you'll want to get a replacement plug quick to ensure your iPhone isn't left exposed to water or other debris.

Products used in this guide

How to replace the plug on the Catalyst Waterproof Case

Gently pull your old plug from the bottom of the Catalyst case. Line up your new plug with the grooves in the Catalyst case Push firmly to seal the plug to the case.

When you've replaced the plug on the Catalyst case, you're going to want to make sure you test the Catalyst Waterproof Case for any leaks that the replacement may have caused.

How to test your Catalyst Waterproof case.