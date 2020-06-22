What you need to know
- Apple's big WWDC 2020 keynote was a blockbuster.
- We got new versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS.
- Oh, and Intel is out, Apple silicon is in.
Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote is now over and we're still trying to catch our breath. But don't worry if you missed it the first time around – you can watch it right now. Or whenever you want!
Apple has already made the whole event available on YouTube – a perk of this year's event being a filmed affair rather than the usual in-person event that we're more used to. Go watch it, it'll be worth it!
Whether it's the new widgets coming to iOS 14 or the revamped apps that are part of macOS Big Sur, there's a ton that you won't want to miss from this event. Apple finally took the wraps off its plan to move away from Intel's chips in favor of its own silicon as well. That's a huge, huge deal!
You'll want to set a couple of hours aside to do this thing justice, so grab a coffee and a bagel and settle in. It's going to be quite the ride!
We are grateful to Setapp for sponsoring our coverage of WWDC 2020. The content of this article reflects solely our own editorial opinion.
