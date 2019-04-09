You probably already know your iOS device makes a great alarm clock. Did you also know you can use your device's built-in voice assistant, Siri, to set your alarms and timers simply by using your voice? Let do this!

If you're done, just press the Home button to continue using your iPhone or iPad.

The Clock app on iPhone and iPad can help you keep track of the time all around the world. That's incredibly convenient if you want to keep track of multiple relatives... or offices. If you just want to know what time it is somewhere in the world, though, Apple's virtual assistant, Siri is even more convenient!

Need to change the time for an alarm? Siri makes it super simple to edit your existing alarms. All you've got to do is ask and Siri can do all the heavy lifting for you!

Apple's virtual personal assistant, Siri , can set any alarm you ask for. But after a while, all those alarms can pile up. Luckily, what Siri sets, Siri can also delete — either one at a time or all at once. That makes Siri super efficient at keeping you super efficient!

Tapping into the Clock app on your iPhone or iPad, hitting the Timer tab, and then setting a countdown is a lot of first-world work. Luckily, Apple's personal virtual assistant, Siri makes it a breeze. Just say how long you want to time something for, and so it shall be timed!

Once you've set your timer with Siri, you can press the Home button to return to the Home screen and use your iPhone or iPad like normal. When your timer is up, an alarm will go off letting you know!

How to view, change, restart, or stop a timer with Siri

Press and hold the Home button or say "Hey, Siri" on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "Stop timer.", "Restart timer.", "Show timer.", or even "Change timer." Depending on what you asked, you may have to tell Siri what changes you'd like to make. If no changes are required, Siri will simply confirm that your request was made.

Note that restarting a timer isn't starting it over, but instead can only be used if you've stopped a current timer. Telling Siri to restart a timer simply picks up exactly where you left off when you paused or stopped it.

Note that restarting a timer isn't starting it over, but instead can only be used if you've stopped a current timer. Telling Siri to restart a timer simply picks up exactly where you left off when you paused or stopped it.

Questions?

Let us know below whether you have any questions about Siri. We'll try to answer you in a timely manner.