One of the advantages of using an Apple Watch is being able to see notifications without picking up your iPhone. By default, these notifications mirror those sent to your iOS device. You can also personalize notifications as you can see below.

Setting up notifications for Apple Watch

There's a big difference between how native and third-party apps handle notifications on Apple Watch. For the former, there are special settings you can change through the Apple Watch app for iPhone. For the latter, you can only turn notifications on or off.

Apple Watch notification alerts appear on the wearable device whenever it's on your wrist and unlocked. Missed notifications are available by swiping down on the watch. These alerts won't show up if you're actively using your iPhone.

When the Notifications Indicator is on (by default), a red dot will appear at the top of the watch face whenever there's an unread notification. By contrast, when Notification Privacy is turned on, details will only appear when you tap on an alert. This setting is turned off by default means you'll see messages arrive on Apple Watch via pop-ups.

To set up and organize Apple Watch notifications:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap the My Watch tab. Tap Notifications near the top of the screen. At the top of this page, you'll find two settings with toggles: Notifications Indicator and Notification Privacy. Tap the native app to see its notification settings. Select the type of notification you want from Allow Notifications, Send to Notification Center, or Notifications Off.

Allow Notifications - when turned on, you'll see all notifications from the app.

Send to Notification Center, by contrast, will only show messages when you scroll down using your finger. You won't receive pop-ups when this setting is on.

When selected, Notifications Off mean no notifications for you!

Beyond this, some native apps include other notification settings.

For example, for the Activity app, you'll find settings for Stand Reminders and Daily Coaching. Under Podcasts, by contrast, you can assign which podcast episodes show on Apple Watch. For other apps, there's a choice whether to mirror the settings for notifications found on the iPhone. If you elect not to mirror the settings, you'll see additional options.