How to set up and use Zoom on Apple Watch

To better aid those who need greater visual accessibility, Zoom lets you set a default magnification level for the Apple Watch but also adjust it dynamically. For those with visual impairments or partial blindness, it can make what are otherwise small, hard to see screen elements bigger and easier to see.

How to enable Zoom on the Apple Watch

Launch the Settings app from your Apple Watch Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Accessibility.



Tap on Zoom. Toggle Zoom to ON.





To disable Zoom, repeat the same steps and toggle Zoom to OFF.

How to enable Zoom using the Apple Watch app for iPhone

Launch the Apple Watch app from your iPhone Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Accessibility. Tap on Zoom. Toggle Zoom to ON. Adjust the Maximum Zoom Level by dragging left to lower it (1.2 is the minimum) and right to increase it (15 is the maximum).





To disable Zoom, repeat the same steps and toggle Zoom to OFF.

How to control Zoom on your Apple Watch

Controlling zooming on your Apple Watch is all about double taps.

Double-tap with two fingers to zoom into the display on your Apple Watch. Double-tap, hold, and drag with two fingers to adjust the degree of zoom on the Apple Watch.

