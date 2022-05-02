Kids are receiving iPhones and iPads earlier and earlier. There are now two-year-olds who are better on an iPad than some of us. These devices help kids have fun while they learn and discover a whole world of tech. But there's also the bad stuff, like what's lurking on the internet and your kids just spending way too much time on these devices. Here are some tips to set up a new iPhone or iPad for your kid; perhaps the top-selling iPhone 13.

Best parental control to set up immediately Thanks to Apple's Screen TIme, you can monitor and restrict access across your most important devices, including the iPhone and iPad. The tool, which Apple first launched with iOS 12, lets you block content, limit viewing times, and more. Best starter apps for kids There are thousands of wonderful apps kids can use to have fun, learn, and discover. Here are some of the ones we recommend. Ages 3-5

Khan Academy Kids This app features content that aligns with Common Core standards with hundreds of activities. Look for 60 new books featuring dinosaurs, ocean life, and more. Free at App Store

Endless Alphabet Endless Alphabet has been designed to teach letters and new vocabulary using sounds. To do so, your child drags the letters into a word. This app has appropriate graphics and background music, plus features 100 words to learn and play with. $9 at App Store

ABCmouse Created by teachers and education experts, ABCmouse is for kids ages two to eight years old and covers reading, math, art, music, etc. With over 10,000 learning activities spread across various age groups, ABCmouse will grow with your child. Free w/in-app purchases at App Store

Quick Math Jr. With this free app, your kids will learn about numbers in a relaxed and fun way. Quick Math Jr. offers 12 different math games that feature fundamental math skills and concepts. There's also a built-in handwriting tool. Free w/in-app purchases at App Store

Ages 6-9

Math Tango Learn addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division through modern and classic puzzle games. KidSAFE Certified. Free w/in-app purchases at App Store

Lightbot: Code Hour One of the first coding apps for young kids, Lightbot: Code Hour, teaches fundamental concepts and the logic that computer programmers use to write code. Free at App Store

Toca Life World: Build stories One of the hottest kids' game brands, Toca Boca, introduced this impressive title in late 2018. Since then, the create-your-own-world game has gotten even better with each new update. This mega-app brings all Toca Life apps (City, Vacation, Office, Hospital, and more) to one place. Make in-app purchases to discover new places and characters. Free w/in-app purchases at App Store

PBS KIDS Games This freebie offers over 100 free learning games from your kid's favorite PBS Kids characters, including those from "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," "Wild Kratts," "Super Why," and more. Free at App Store

Ages 10 and up

Hopscotch With Hopscotch, your older kids can learn to code using games, art, stories, etc. Fully moderated, the app is a great starting point for anyone who thinks they want to create awesome apps and games. Free w/in-app purchases at App Store

Stack the States Geography is front-and-center in this learning tool that's fun and informative. Kids can win a state and add it to their stack with the right answers. Along the way, they can unlock new games and different rounds. There's also Stack the Countries. $3 at App Store

Swift Playgrounds This app lets kids learn more about coding by solving interactive puzzles through guided "Learn to Code" lessons from Apple. Your kids will experience a wide range of challenges long associated with coding along the way. In doing so, they might create the next great app for kids! Free at App Store

Duolingo Free, fun, and practical, Duolingo helps you learn a new language with ease. To date, it offers courses and games to learn Spanish, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Irish, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Turkish, Norwegian, Polish, Hebrew, Esperanto, Vietnamese, Ukrainian, Welsh, Greek, Hungarian, Romanian, and Swahili. Free w/in-app purchases at App Store

Best accessories for kids Whether you're buying a device to share with your kids or buying your kids their own devices, these accessories will help them last!

External parental control options Apple's Screen Time restrictions are thorough, but if you want to take device and content management even further, consider an external parental control option like these.

