When Apple launched iOS 15, it was pretty much building upon the base that iOS 14 started. There were a lot of refinements and improvements systemwide, and while notifications are better than they have been in the past few years, it's still not perfect. But Apple did introduce Notification Summaries, which helps group together all of your non-important notifications into digestable summaries at specific times of the day that you choose. This way, you aren't continuously bombarded with notifications at every hour, every minute.

Since Notification Summaries was introduced with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you will need to be running the latest version of the software to access this feature. Here's how to set up a notification summary on your best iPhone and iPad.