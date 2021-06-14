When Apple unveiled iOS 15 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year, two of the standout new features were Focus and Notification improvements. With Focus, you are basically getting an enhanced Do Not Disturb mode, and one of the things that you can set up that complements Focus perfectly is a Notification Summary. With a Notification Summary, you don't need to get bombarded with notifications for every little thing throughout the day — instead, you get digests of notifications at certain times of the day, of which you have complete control over. This makes your best iPhone or iPad even better.
Here's how to set up a notification summary on iPhone and iPad.
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
How to set up a Notification Summary in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15
Before you can get a notification summary, you have to set them up first. Thankfully, it's easy to do so in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.
- Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap Notifications.
- Tap Scheduled Summary.
- Tap the toggle for Scheduled Summary to ON (green).
- Tap Continue.
- Select the apps you want to include in your Notification Summary.
- Tap Add X apps, where "X" is the number of apps you've selected.
- Set your schedule. You can have up to three Notification Summaries per day.
- Tap on the time picker of the first and second summaries to select a time.
- Optionally, you can add a third summary if you want by tapping Add Summary.
- You can add more Notification Summaries after the third if you want by tapping Add Summary.
- Once you're done adding the times you want, tap Turn on Notification Summary.
How to modify your existing Notification Summary in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15
Once you have set up your notification summaries using the steps above, you can also modify them if you want to change the times, or get less summaries.
- Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap Notifications.
- Tap Scheduled Summary.
- Tap Deliver Summary under Frequency to change how many summaries you receive.
- If you selected a higher frequency count, then tap the time picker for each summary and choose the time you want to receive it at.
- If you select a lower frequency count, then you can just tap the time picker to modify the times you get the summary.
- Tap Apps in Summary to change the apps that will have its notifications in your summaries.
Questions?
As you can see, it's easy to set up notification summaries on iPhone and iPad. Have questions about notification summaries in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15? Drop them in the comments and we'll do our best to help you out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Official: Beats Studio Buds, $149.99, Transparency mode, ANC included
Beats Studio Buds are official and they're everything we could have hoped for, at a price that's right.
Review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound pretty great
Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds have just about every feature you might expect from premium earbuds, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing, adjustable equalizers, Hi-Fi sound, voice assistant support, customizable controls, and more.
Beats Studio Buds leak again – this time on the Best Buy home page
The Beats Studio Buds will be old news by the time they're actually announced. They just leaked again.
Charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time with these great stands
When it comes to charging your iPhone and Apple Watch, fewer options are as practical or as elegant as a stand. Here are our favorite charging stands that let you juice up your Apple Watch and iPhone together.