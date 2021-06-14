When Apple unveiled iOS 15 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year, two of the standout new features were Focus and Notification improvements. With Focus, you are basically getting an enhanced Do Not Disturb mode, and one of the things that you can set up that complements Focus perfectly is a Notification Summary. With a Notification Summary, you don't need to get bombarded with notifications for every little thing throughout the day — instead, you get digests of notifications at certain times of the day, of which you have complete control over. This makes your best iPhone or iPad even better.

Here's how to set up a notification summary on iPhone and iPad.