We are living in some crazy times right now, so it's more important than ever to be able to back up the photos and videos that are stored on your smartphone. While your phone may have some kind of automatic once-a-day overnight backup enabled, you'll want to make sure that your recorded footage is uploaded to other cloud services, just in case. Here are a few services that let you automatically backup your photos and videos, and we give you instructions on how to enable it.

Dropbox

Dropbox is one of the better-known cloud services that has become ubiquitous with "cloud storage." In fact, it's what I've been using for years on all of my computers, phones, and tablets. And Dropbox makes it easy to automatically upload your smartphone's photos and videos to the cloud, as long as you have enough space. Plans for Dropbox start at $11.99 a month for 2TB of space and go up from there. You can view all of their pricing information on their website. A free account only gets you 2GB of storage, so it's well worth looking into a paid Dropbox plan.

Launch the Dropbox app on your smartphone. Log in with your account information. Tap Account in the bottom toolbar. Tap Camera Uploads. Tap the toggle for ** Camera Uploads ** to ON. Tap the toggle for ** Upload Videos ** to ON. Tap the toggle for Use Cellular Data to ON if you want to use your cellular data plan to upload media (unlimited plans recommended). Tap the toggle for Improve Background Uploading to ON if you want more consistent background uploading.

Once you turn on Camera Uploads for Dropbox, it will automatically upload all of your photos and videos to your Dropbox account when you launch the app and go to the Photos section.

Amazon Photos

Amazon may be great to get your online shopping done, but did you know that you can store your photos and videos there as well? Thanks to the free Amazon Photos app, you can get unlimited full-resolution photo storage with your Amazon Prime membership.

Launch the Amazon Photos app on your smartphone. Log in with your Amazon account credentials. Grant permission for Amazon Photos to access your Photo Library. Tap the toggle on Auto-Save to automatically upload photos and videos to Amazon Photos. Tap Done. Confirm whether or not you want to receive notifications from the app. Your entire Photo Library will begin uploading to Amazon Photos, and any new media you take should automatically get uploaded.

Google Photos

Google is another great option to consider for your photo and video backups. You are already likely to have a Google or Gmail account, so you just need to log in with that and start uploading.

Launch the Google Photosapp on your smartphone. Select the Google Account that you want to use if you're already logged in, or just log in with your credentials. Tap Back up as Your Name. Choose whether you want High Quality uploads (free unlimited storage) or Original (full resolution that counts against your quota). Tap the toggle for Use cellular data when there's no Wi-Fi to ON if you want. Tap Confirm.

Your photos should begin uploading to your Google account.

Microsoft OneDrive

If you're looking for a cloud storage solution for your photos and videos that also is one of the best values for your dollar, then Microsoft OneDrive is it. We picked this one as offering the best value because you get 1TB for $6.99 a month, and it also has an Office 365 subscription thrown in for good measure. Here's how to get it set up with automatic backing up of your photos and videos.

Launch the OneDrive app on your smartphone. Sign in with your Microsoft account credentials or tap Sign Up if you don't have one. Tap Turn on camera upload when the app asks if you want to turn this feature on. Grant permission for OneDrive to access your Photo Library. Your photos will begin to upload to OneDrive. Tap your account in the upper left corner. Tap Settings. Tap Camera Upload. Turn the toggle for Use Mobile Network to ON if you want to use cellular data. Turn the toggle for Include Videos to ON.

All of your photos and videos should be uploading to OneDrive now, and any new photos or videos will be uploaded the next time you launch the app.

Always have your media backed up

It's more important than ever to make sure that you have photographic and video evidence of any wrongdoing that you may witness. These photo backup services will help you have backup copies of anything important that you happen to capture, so make sure to use them.

And as always, remember to stay safe.