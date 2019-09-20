One of the easiest ways to use Apple Watch on the fly is from your Apple Watch. To add new debit or credit cards to your watch for this purchase, follow these instructions. How to set up and add cards to Apple Pay for Apple Watch

Using Apple Pay on Apple Watch How to set up and add cards to Apple Pay for Apple Watch To use Apple Pay and make a payment on Apple Watch, your bank needs to support the payment service. You can find the latest information on participating Apple Pay banks through the Apple support website. You can also follow the directions to add new cards to confirm whether your bank supports the protocol. Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap the My Watch tab. Tap Wallet & Apple Pay. Tap Add Card under Payment Cards. Tap Continue. Tap Enter Card Details Manually or hold your iPhone over your credit card to scan the information. Add your card's Security Code. Tap Next. Tap Add. Tap Confirm to confirm the terms and conditions for your bank. Tap Text Message, Email, or Call to send yourself a verification message. Tap Next. Enter the Verification code you received. Tap Next. Tap Done when you're finished.

Your bank card is now available with Apple Pay on Apple Watch. Depending on your bank, you might receive confirmation through text, email, or a letter in the mail. Repeat steps 3 through 11 to add another card. Using Apple Pay on Apple Watch To make a payment with Apple Pay with your Apple Watch with your default card: To use your default card, double-click the side button and hold the display of your Apple Watch within a few centimeters of the contactless reader. Wait until you feel a gentle tap to confirm your payment. Push the Digital Crown to go back to your watch face. To use a different card to make a purchase: Double-click the side button on your Apple Watch. Swipe left or right to choose the card you'd like to use. Once this card is on the watch face, hold your watch near the reader to pay. Wait until you feel a gentle tap to confirm your payment. Push the Digital Crown to go back to your watch face.