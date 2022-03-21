You have hundreds of apps and games on your iPhone or iPad. It's simple when you want to share them with your family, friends, and colleagues. You can perform these steps on iPhone and iPad.

How to find reviews in the App Store

The App Store includes a section of reviews from people that have downloaded and used an app. It's a great tool when you've found something you are interested in but are not sure if you want to invest your hard-earned cash into it.

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Tap an app for which you'd like to view reviews. Swipe up to scroll down, and tap See All next to Ratings & Reviews.

You'll be able to read all of the available reviews for that app. You can also swipe through the reviews without tapping See All.

How to share content from the App Store

If you think your friends and family should be playing your favorite games or using your favorite apps, you can share it all via message, email, Facebook, and more!

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Find the app you want to share. Tap the share button next to the app title. Tap a sharing option from the share sheet.

Time to share

As you can see, it's relatively simple to tell your family and friends about your favorite apps and games on the best iPhones and best iPads, including the all-new iPad Air 5.