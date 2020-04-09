In recent years, Apple has made it possible for developers to offer free app trials that turn into a paid subscription automatically after a few days. Unfortunately, some malcontents have taken advantage of this tool in a scam, which is fast becoming known as "fleeceware." App Store scams are nothing new, of course. Luckily, there are a few simple things you can do to protect yourself and not find yourself becoming fleeced by the latest trick. What's fleeceware? As security software company Sophos Labs recently noted, 3.5 million people have downloaded apps it considers fleeceware. These apps, which number more than 30, include everything from "image editors, horoscope/fortune telling/palm readers, QR code/barcode scanners, and face filter apps for adding silly tweaks to selfies." Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Each of the apps Sophos has called out should immediately get pulled by Apple. However, even if they are, other apps are sure to follow. Therefore, it's up to you to know the difference between fleeceware and apps with legitimate free subscription trials. Finding fleeceware The first thing you should do is look at the subscription lengths and rates that are being offered, then move onto the length of the actual trial. Many of the fleeceware titles on Sopho's list include weekly as opposed to monthly subscriptions. And these subscriptions are typically excessive. Most, but not all, of the titles offer trials that last only three days versus seven or 30 days for more legitimate offerings. When it comes to scams, you often hear the words, "if it's too good to be true, it probably is." In this case, if the subscription prices seem excessive, stay away. If you're still not sure whether a subscription trial is fleeceware, look at the App Store comments. Inevitably, you'll find a comment from someone who has lost some money thanks to the scam. What you can do