If you've been trying out Apple's Arcade, TV+, News+ subscription, TV apps like STARZ or HBO GO, or music subscription services like Pandora Premium, but you want to cancel before you get charged, it's simple to cancel. The process is different depending on what Apple device you're using, but we can help step you through all of your options for canceling an App Store subscription.
How to cancel an App Store or News+ subscription on iPhone
The steps to cancel subscriptions are different depending on what Apple device you're using. Here's what you need to do to cancel subscriptions from your iPhone.
- Launch the Settings app.
- Tap Tap on your name.
Select Subscriptions. You might need to log in to your Apple ID at this point if you haven't logged in recently.
- Choose View Account.
- Tap the subscription you want to cancel.
Select Cancel Subscription.
Choose Confirm when prompted to confirm that you want to cancel your subscription.
After your current period ends, whether it is part of a free trial or a regular recurring subscription, iTunes will no longer bill you for that subscription.
How to cancel App Store or News+ subscriptions on iPad
If you want to cancel subscriptions from your iPad, follow these instructions.
- Launch the Settings app.
- Tap App Store.
Tap on your Apple ID.
- Tap Manage when the pop up window appears.
- Enter your Apple ID password, Face ID, or Touch ID when prompted.
Tap Subscriptions.
- Tap the Subscription you want to cancel.
- Tap Cancel Subscription.
Tap Confirm when prompted to confirm that you want to cancel your subscription.
After your current period ends, whether it is part of a free trial or a regular recurring subscription, iTunes will no longer bill you for that subscription.
How to cancel an App Store or News+ subscription on your Mac
You can manage your subscriptions right on your Mac from the Mac App Store.
- Open the App Store on your Mac.
- Click on your Profile in the bottom-left corner of the App Store window.
Click on Account Information or Account Settings in the upper-right corner of the App Store window.
- Click on Manage under the Subscriptions section.
Click on Edit next to the subscription you want to cancel.
- Click on Cancel Subscription.
Click on Done.
Note: News+ and Apple Arcade trial subscriptions end as soon as you cancel the subscription. There is no grace period.
How to cancel an App Store or News+ subscription on Apple TV
Finally, if you plan on canceling subscriptions through your Apple TV, these instructions will help you out.
- Go to the Settings app on your Apple TV.
- Select your name.
- Choose Subscriptions.
- Press the Subscription you want to cancel. Type the name of the subscription in using the provided search if you need to.
- Tap Cancel Subscription.
- Confirm the cancellation.
Note: News+ and Apple Arcade trial subscriptions end as soon as you cancel the subscription. There is no grace period.
How to resubscribe to a service you canceled
Decided that you wanna give Apple Arcade or one of the many other subscriptions another go after canceling it? Apple keeps your past subscriptions on record, so you can always re-add them at a later time (if still available).
- Launch the Settings app.
- Tap App Store.
Tap on your Apple ID.
- Tap Manage when the pop up window appears.
- Enter your Apple ID password or fingerprint ID when prompted.
Tap Subscriptions.
- Scroll down to Expired.
- Tap the Subscription you want to renew.
- Tap the payment option for which you want to resubscribe.
Enter your Apple ID password or fingerprint ID when prompted.
When you resubscribe, you will be charged the payment you agreed to and your subscription will automatically renew until you cancel it again.
What to do if you can't cancel your subscription
If you see a subscription in your Active subscriptions listing, but don't see the button to cancel when you tap on it, it means you've already triggered the cancelation but the subscription period hasn't expired yet. You can confirm this by noting the date below the subscription. It will read, Expires [date]. If you were still paying for the subscription, it would read Renews [date] instead.
If you don't see your subscription listed in the Subscription section at all, it means you have to cancel it directly from the source.
For example, Netflix is a monthly subscription service that will not show up on this list. In order to cancel your Netflix account, you have to go to Netflix's website, log in to your account, and cancel your subscription directly.
Still having issues?
If you can't seem to cancel an App Store subscription even after waiting beyond a service's subscription period then you should reach out to the company's customer service for additional assistance.
That's the end of that
Now you can unsubscribe from any services that you don't want anymore. That ought to give you some more money in your wallet. If there are further complications after following these steps, you should reach out to Apple's customer service and have them assist you.
Updated May 2022: Reformatted. Updated steps in several sections.
Apple's mixed reality headset could have an external screen
Rumors of Apple working on some kind of mixed reality headset are far from fresh but a new report has shared more information about how the project has struggled to ship a product. According to that report, and to deal with concerns from people on the team, Apple may be putting an external display on the headset so that people can see what you look like.
Leaked iPhone 14 cases show Pro models' insanely huge camera bumps
Apple is roundly expected to announce a new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a new leak claims to show some of the cases that are being built for those new handsets. And as we've been expecting, they show the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices will both come with massive camera bumps.
'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry has $36 million bet against Apple
Infamous investor Michael Berry has bet against the fortunes of Apple's share price to the tune of 206,000 shares.
Shoot 'em up with these great titles on Apple Arcade
Sometimes you just want to shoot the baddies, and these Apple Arcade games will let you do just that!