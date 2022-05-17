If you've been trying out Apple's Arcade, TV+, News+ subscription, TV apps like STARZ or HBO GO, or music subscription services like Pandora Premium, but you want to cancel before you get charged, it's simple to cancel. The process is different depending on what Apple device you're using, but we can help step you through all of your options for canceling an App Store subscription.

How to cancel an App Store or News+ subscription on iPhone

The steps to cancel subscriptions are different depending on what Apple device you're using. Here's what you need to do to cancel subscriptions from your iPhone. Launch the Settings app. Tap Tap on your name. Select Subscriptions. You might need to log in to your Apple ID at this point if you haven't logged in recently. Choose View Account. Tap the subscription you want to cancel. Select Cancel Subscription. Choose Confirm when prompted to confirm that you want to cancel your subscription. After your current period ends, whether it is part of a free trial or a regular recurring subscription, iTunes will no longer bill you for that subscription. How to cancel App Store or News+ subscriptions on iPad

If you want to cancel subscriptions from your iPad, follow these instructions. Launch the Settings app. Tap App Store. Tap on your Apple ID. Tap Manage when the pop up window appears. Enter your Apple ID password, Face ID, or Touch ID when prompted. Tap Subscriptions. Tap the Subscription you want to cancel. Tap Cancel Subscription. Tap Confirm when prompted to confirm that you want to cancel your subscription. After your current period ends, whether it is part of a free trial or a regular recurring subscription, iTunes will no longer bill you for that subscription. How to cancel an App Store or News+ subscription on your Mac

You can manage your subscriptions right on your Mac from the Mac App Store. Open the App Store on your Mac. Click on your Profile in the bottom-left corner of the App Store window. Click on Account Information or Account Settings in the upper-right corner of the App Store window. Click on Manage under the Subscriptions section. Click on Edit next to the subscription you want to cancel. Click on Cancel Subscription. Click on Done. Note: News+ and Apple Arcade trial subscriptions end as soon as you cancel the subscription. There is no grace period. How to cancel an App Store or News+ subscription on Apple TV

Finally, if you plan on canceling subscriptions through your Apple TV, these instructions will help you out. Go to the Settings app on your Apple TV. Select your name. Choose Subscriptions. Press the Subscription you want to cancel. Type the name of the subscription in using the provided search if you need to. Tap Cancel Subscription. Confirm the cancellation. Note: News+ and Apple Arcade trial subscriptions end as soon as you cancel the subscription. There is no grace period.

Decided that you wanna give Apple Arcade or one of the many other subscriptions another go after canceling it? Apple keeps your past subscriptions on record, so you can always re-add them at a later time (if still available). Launch the Settings app. Tap App Store. Tap on your Apple ID. Tap Manage when the pop up window appears. Enter your Apple ID password or fingerprint ID when prompted. Tap Subscriptions. Scroll down to Expired. Tap the Subscription you want to renew. Tap the payment option for which you want to resubscribe. Enter your Apple ID password or fingerprint ID when prompted. When you resubscribe, you will be charged the payment you agreed to and your subscription will automatically renew until you cancel it again. What to do if you can't cancel your subscription