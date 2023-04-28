How to delete Snapchat

Snapchat, the social media sensation of the 2010s that every kid had on their phone to send temporary messages when sending temporary messages, was cool. Well, people still use Snapchat. Actually, a lot of people use Snapchat, with over 363 million daily users of the social networking app.

Now, Snapchat has introduced a new My AI feature that changes the outlook of the app by adding a chatbot into the mix. Unfortunately, for many people, AI chatbots like My AI and ChatGPT are still far beyond what we want from our social media apps. So maybe it's time to delete Snapchat for good and move on to an AI-free social media app while you still can.

If you made a Snapchat account and you've decided to delete your Snapchat account or step away for a while, you can deactivate your account in just a few easy steps using a web browser on Mac or PC. (Sadly, you can't delete your account from the Snapchat app for iPhone.)

How to deactivate and delete your Snapchat account

How to deactivate your Snapchat account

Go to https://support.snapchat.com/delete-account in any web browser. You can even use Safari on your iPhone or iPad Enter your Snapchat username and password Check the box confirming you aren't a robot Click on Submit

Re-enter your username and password on the next page Click on Continue

Once you've done this, your Snapchat account will be deactivated. Your friends will no longer be able to send you snaps, and you won't be able to log in to Snapchat without reactivating your account.

You'll also receive an email to your contact address confirming the deactivation, as well as instructions on how to reactivate your Snapchat account within 30 days of deactivation.

How to permanently delete Snapchat and your account

Want to say goodbye to Snapchat forever? Just follow the deactivation steps, then wait 30 days. After that time period, your account will be filed as permanently deleted, and you'll no longer be able to recover it. Just remember that once this happens, there's no going back.

If you want to make sure your account has truly been deleted, attempt to log in using your old credentials. If the account has been wiped, there'll be no way to log back in.

How to reactivate your Snapchat account

If you've had second thoughts about deleting your Snapchat presence though, you can reactivate your account in a few simple steps.

Open Snapchat on your iPhone or iPad Tap Log In Log in with your old Snapchat username and password Tap Yes when Snapchat asks if you'd like to reactivate your account

Tap OK Snapchat will send you an email when your account has been reactivated. When you receive the email, Log In to Snapchat

Why should you delete now?

Time to say goodbye?

How long can we go without AI becoming part of every aspect of our lives? My AI is another example of technology companies jumping on the AI bandwagon when the software doesn't need to be as smart as every other option out there.

And it looks like many agree. #SnapchatAI has over 180 million views on TikTok, and people searching for "delete Snapchat" is through the roof, according to findings from cyber security consultants, CloudTech24.

A spokesperson for CloudTech24 (opens in new tab) said, “The My AI feature uses the data that Snapchat collects about each user to make its interactions feel more like a conversation with a friend. Some users, however, view this as a violation of privacy, raising concerns about how their data is being used. The chatbot also came under fire recently, when it was a Snapchat+ exclusive feature only, for providing inappropriate and unsafe responses after being told it was talking to young teenagers."

"These findings provide an eye-opening insight into the staggering rise in Snapchat users looking to cancel their accounts from across the globe, with many claiming the new feature as a violation of privacy.”

Chatbots are great for those that want it and allow for ways to work quicker and more efficiently. But for others, like many Snapchat users on iPhone, there's just no need to implement AI into a simple social media app.

If you don't want AI in your Snapchatting life, then now is a good time to delete Snapchat for good. Luckily it's super simple. I deleted Snapchat when the app became too cumbersome to follow; I've never looked back.