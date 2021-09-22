As is tradition, Nintendo decided to shake things up by randomly announcing the next Nintendo Direct the day before it happens. This Nintendo Direct, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET on Sep. 23, is set to run for around 40 minutes and is mainly focused on games launching for the Nintendo Switch over holiday 2021 and the rest of the upcoming winter season.

As such, it's likely players will gets updates on upcoming titles that could be some of the best Nintendo Switch games available. Here's how to watch the Nintendo Direct on Sep. 23, 2021.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct on September 23

The Nintendo Direct is happening on Sep. 23 at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET, so if you want to catch it live, you'll need to mark down that time. There's a couple of different ways for you to watch the event live:

You can go to the official Nintendo YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can go to the official Nintendo Twitch channel.

In our experience, Twitch tends to be faster, meaning you'll see the announcements sooner than if you're watching through YouTube. With that in mind, YouTube tends to be higher-quality, providing a clearer streaming image, as well as being less likely to crash or stutter. Which one is best to use will simply come down to your personal preference but that information should help you make an informed choice.

What to expect from the September 23 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo is quite clear in the announcement that this Nintendo Direct is mainly focused on games coming to the Nintendo Switch over the upcoming winter. As such, while it's possible we could see more of titles like Metroid Dread, it's more likely that there are some surprises in store. Depending on how far off other Nintendo Switch games are, other titles like Project Triangle Strategy are potential targets for games that would get new trailers and release dates.

Any surprises would be big wildcards but Nintendo known to keep games extremely quiet until the games are almost ready, then announcing a release date that's extremely soon.

As for what you shouldn't expect, we think it's incredibly unlikely we'll see any games further out than the winter period. This means games like Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are probably not going to show up. We'd absolutely love to be wrong but if a game is further off than January or February 2022, it seems extremely doubftul that Nintendo will give any substantial updates.