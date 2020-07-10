The Nintendo Switch only has 32 GB of internal storage, which means that if you play a lot of different games or like taking screenshots and videos that you will quickly run out of space. In my own experience, I initially purchased a 64 GB memory card and then realized that it was too small for my needs. If you're like me and need to upgrade from a smaller memory card to a much larger one, then follow these steps to do so safely.

How to transfer Nintendo Switch game data from one microSD card to another

You'll first need to turn off your Nintendo Switch to remove the current memory card. To begin, hold down the power button. If a game is currently open, make sure to save your game and exit the software before doing this. A menu will pop up. Select Power Options. Select Turn Off. Open the kickstand on the back of the Nintendo Switch. Remove the current microSD card. Insert the microSD card into your computer. Open the file with the microSD data. Cut and paste this data to another file on your computer. You must format the new microSD card before you can use it with your Nintendo Switch. If you have not done so already, follow these steps. Remove the old microSD card from your computer. Insert the new microSD card into your computer. Open the new microSD card's file. Drag the data from the past microSD card into the new microSD card's file. Once that's done, remove the new microSD card from the computer. Insert the new microSD card into your Nintendo Switch.

Now that you've upgraded to a bigger and better microSD card, you'll be able to hold even more screenshots, videos, and game data. Hopefully, you won't run out of space any time soon. Enjoy playing with your Nintendo Switch. May you download all of the games your heart desires.

