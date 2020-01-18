If you are still using the original Philips Hue Bridge with your smart lighting but want to make the move to the sweet HomeKit and Siri life, then its time for an upgrade. Making the switch requires the latest Philips Hue Bridge, your existing Philips Hue app, and a little bit of patience. Here's our guide on how to get the job done in no time.

Products used in this guide

HomeKit enabled Hue Bridge: Philips Hue Bridge ($60 at Amazon)

Legacy Philips Hue Bridge App: Philips Hue Bridge v1 (Free at App Store)

How to transfer your Hue lights to the latest HomeKit-enabled bridge

Leave your old bridge plugged into both power and Ethernet. You'll need it active for the transfer. Plug in your new bridge to both power and Ethernet as well. (I had to "borrow" my Apple TV connection; do what must be done.) Launch the Hue app on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad. Tap the Hamburger button to open the sidebar. Tap Bridge transfer under Notifications. Tap Transfer settings to begin the process.

Tap Prepare transfer at the bottom. Press the button your old bridge. Press the button on your new bridge. If your new bridge came as part of a kit, you'll first have to reset it to clear the pre-paired lights.

came as part of a kit, you'll first have to reset it to clear the pre-paired lights. Press the reset button on the back of the new bridge with a pin or pen tip (I used a SIM ejector tool, because!)

button on the back of the with a pin or pen tip (I used a SIM ejector tool, because!) Wait a minute for the new bridge to reset.

Tap Start transfer. Tap blink lights to test if the transfer worked. Tap Next when you're happy. Press the reset button on the back of the old bridge with a pin or pen tip (I used a SIM ejector tool, because!) to prevent any future conflicts. Unplug your old bridge and do what you will with it. Tap Done.

Your new, HomeKit-compatible, Siri-powered Hue light system should now be good to go! Once you have made the upgrade, you will need the latest Philips Hue app to control your lighting.

You will also be able to control your lights through the Home app, which keeps all of your HomeKit accessories in one easy to use place. Need a rundown of the Home app and everything that it can do? Check out our handy guide.

Our top equipment picks

The most recent Philips Hue Bridge is the only way to add your existing lights to HomeKit. Although it comes with an updated look, it pretty much works the same as before. Plug it in to your home router, and give it some power and you will be ready to go in the Philips Hue app. The large pairing button on the front works the exact same, just press it when required to find your latest gear.