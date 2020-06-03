Find my iPhone lets your iPhone send your location out so it can be tracked through your iCloud account. This is extremely useful if you've lost your iPhone and need to find it, but it does mean that your location is out there to find. If you have your iPhone with you and you don't want to risk being tracked, you can turn off Find my iPhone in your settings. While you're at it, you can also turn off the ability for your iPhone to keep tracking of the locations you frequent — here's how you do both.

How to turn off Find my iPhone

Launch Settings from the Home screen. Tap your iCloud ID banner at the top of the screen. Tap Find my. Tap Find my iPhone. Tap the Find my iPhone On/Off switch. Enter your Apple ID password. Tap Turn Off.

How to turn off Significant Locations on iPhone and iPad

Your iPhone will track and record places that you visit most often to provide better location-based data and suggestions across iOS 13. While these suggestions can be super helpful, you may not like the idea of your iPhone and iPad tracking the locations you frequent _ here's how to stop your iPhone from tracking your frequent locations.

Launch the Settings app from the Home screen. Tap on Privacy. Tap Location Services at the top. Tap System Services. It's all the way down at the bottom of the list. Tap Significant Locations. Enter your passcode, use Touch ID, or Face ID, to authenticate access. Tap the Significant Locations On/Off Switch. When the switch is gray, that means the feature has been turned off.

That's all there is to it. Locations you travel to most will no longer be tracked. While this comes at the expense of not having as accurate location data in places like the Today Summary screen, it also preserves your privacy better, and to a lot of us, that's more important.

