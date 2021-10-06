While the spatial audio feature on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max can be really cool, the head tracking feature may be a little disorienting — especially if you're moving around quite a bit. The idea behind head tracking is to allow the music to stay the same place in the soundscape your headphones create, even if your move your head. So, if you turn your head to the right or left, the music pans accordingly, so all the sounds stay in the same place.
Neat, huh? But, if you find it more distracting than enjoyable you can turn it off in the Accessibility settings on your iPhone. So, no more allowing your best iPhone to follow your head if you don't want to. Here's how you turn off head tracking for spatial audio on iPhone
How to turn off head tracking for spatial audio on iPhone
Remember, head tracking is only available for spatial audio, which means only the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max can take advantage of the feature. On top of that, not all music on Apple Music support spatial audio and therefore doesn't support head tracking either. If a song or album can take advantage of spatial audio, it should be clearly labeled in Apple Music. Without further ado, here's how to turn off head tracking for spatial audio on iPhone.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
Tap Accessibility.
- Tap AirPods.
Tap the Follow iPhone On/Off Switch. The switch will turn gray when the feature is disabled.
Voila! Now you can enjoy your spatial audio without head tracking. Of course, if you ever want to turn the feature back on, you can follow the same steps listed above.
Apple product subscription service launches in Hong Kong
A company in Asia has launched a new subscription service that lets people buy Apple products for a monthly subscription fee, rather than an upfront cost.
Apple Watch Series 6 price cut by as much as $140 as Series 7 launch looms
If you don't want to spend more to get the latest model, this might be your last chance to make a killer saving on the Apple Watch Series 6.
You're tapping it wrong — users complain of new iPad mini display issues
Some iPad mini owners are now complaining of issues that cause strange screen distortion when being tapped.
Suit up your iPhone 13 Pro Max in luxurious leather
Leather says luxury, so why not cover your gorgeous iPhone 13 Pro Max in a leather case? If you're not into the real thing, we've got some faux leather options for you too.