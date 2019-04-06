So, you're starting to wrap up your play-through of Yoshi's Crafted World, and maybe it felt a little easy to you. Sure, some of the collectibles are tricky to find, but just finishing the levels might have been a cinch, especially if you opted for Mellow Mode. But don't worry. If you were hoping for a bigger challenge, Good Feel has a few more mountains for you to climb...or rather, hills. Hidden Hills. The game's most difficult levels are located in Hidden Hills. Here's how to unlock them. What is Hidden Hills?

Hidden Hills is a short series of bonus levels at the end of Yoshi's Crafted World. Though most of the other levels in this game can be completed fairly easily (though their collectibles may prove much more of a challenge), Hidden Hills levels are tough as nails. Two of them (the first and the third) are tricky platforming challenges with huge gaps, moving platforms, and very few "safe" spots to rest, as well as the added caveat that if you fall anywhere in the level, it's game over and you have to start from the beginning (other levels just return you to the last safe spot you stood with a health penalty). The second Hidden Hills level is more of a dodging and collecting challenge as you rise on a magnet platform, avoiding security lights that will send enemies to attack you, and perform a final series of tricky jumps across flying enemies. These levels can be difficult, even on Mellow Mode. Good luck! How do you unlock Hidden Hills?

Hidden Hills will automatically appear on your overworld after you beat the normal final boss of Yoshi's Crafted World. However, in order to access it, you'll have to pay a hefty Smiley Flower price. A Blockafeller at the entrance of the levels asks you for 30 Smiley Flowers to gain access, but that only unlocks a single level. There are three total levels in Hidden Hills, and you'll need 30 Smiley Flowers for each - 90 total. If you don't want to backtrack after every single level, I recommend returning to prior levels and stocking up on Smiley Flowers before you try to tackle these tricky platforming challenges. There is also a "secret" final boss lying in wait at the end of Hidden Hills, and far tougher than the regular final boss. You must beat all three levels to get to them. You'll also have to, once again, pay up. It's 50 Smiley Flowers to challenge them. On top of the 90 you already need for the Hidden Hills levels, you'll want a whopping 140 Smiley Flowers to clear the entirety of this zone. What does the Blockafeller give you for 317 Smiley Flowers?

After beating the final boss in Kamek Kerfuffle, the Blockafeller you've been climbing the mountain with will ask you for 317 Smiley Flowers. This number is the amount of flowers remaining in the game after all other Blockafellers are fed and all levels are unlocked, which they should be at this point. It's a daunting task to collect this many. You'll need to collect all Smiley Flowers in each level, plus all bonus flowers gained from 100 coins, 20 Red Coins, and 20 hearts. You'll also need to do every Flip Side level, finishing with all three Poochy Pups within the time limit, and go back and collect all souvenirs for the Blockafellers and complete all their scavenger hunts. That will amount to 317 extra Smiley Flowers, which you can then pay the Blockafeller for a bonus costume for Yoshi: The Sundream Stone costume. Any questions? Stuck on Hidden Hills? Let me know in the comments!