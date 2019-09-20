Because of the new camera setups in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple's newest phones feature a number changes to the camera apps compared to other phones on iOS 13 and later. There are new controls to access, a new way to move between multiple cameras, features like quick video and more.

Here's how to use the Camera app on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

How to quickly move between wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras

Open the Camera app on your iPhone. Tap 0.5x, 1, or (if you have an iPhone 11 Pro) 2 to instantly switch between cameras. Tap and hold on the camera selection buttons to cause the zoom dial to appear. Drag the zoom dial back and forth to smoothly transition between the wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, as well as their digital zoom levels.

How to take a quick video

Open Camera on your iPhone. Tap and hold on the shutter button with the camera in Photo mode. Your video recording will now begin, and lifting your finger at this point will cause the video recording to stop. Swipe the recording button to the lock icon on the right. This will keep your recording going even when you lift your finger from your iPhone.

How to take burst photos

Open Camera on your iPhone. Press and swipe the shutter button to the left. This has to be done quickly so you don't start a quick video recording. Lift your finger from the shutter button to stop taking your burst photo.

How to use additional controls in the Camera app

Open Camera. Swipe up on the viewfinder or tap the arrow at the top of the screen. This will expose a new control panel just above the shutter button. Tap the flash button. Tap either Auto, On, or Off. Tap the Night mode button if it appears. Slide the Night mode dial left or right to determine how long Night mode should take to capture an image or to turn Night mode off. Tap the Live Photos button. Tap Auto, On, or Off for Live photos. Tap the aspect ratio button. It will have a number on it. Tap Square, 4:3, or 16:9 to choose which of those aspect ratios you want to use. Tap the timer button. Tap Off, 3s, or 10s. Tap the filters button. Tap on one of the available filters.

How to set up photo capture outside of the frame

Turning on these settings will allow you to capture photos with multiple cameras. For instance, if you take a photo with the standard wide camera, but want to zoom that image out a bit, you can, because the ultra-wide will have also taken that image at the same time.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap Camera. Tap the switches next to Photos Capture Outside the Frame and Videos Capture Outside the Frame to turn on the ability to capture images and videos outside of your current frame. Tap the switch next to Auto Apply Adjustmentsfor composition adjustments to be applied to your images automatically.

A couple of notes about this feature. First, capturing photos and videos outside of your current frame requires you to use Apple's HEIC and HEVC image and video formats instead of JPG. Second, when you capture outside of your frame, you have 30 days to use the image captured outside of the frame to make corrections before the extra data is deleted. The original image that you take will remain intact.

How to edit images with data from outside the frame

Note: at launch, we have found that this feature can behave a little inconsistently. It works best after you've given your image a little time to process, so it's best done in the Photos app.

Open Photos on your iPhone. Tap the photo you've taken. Tap Edit. If there is data from outside of the frame with which you can edit, you'll see a rangefinder icon with a star. Tap the crop button. Pinch in on the image to zoom out to as much of the ultra-wide view as you want. Tap Done.

How to switch between close and wide-angle selfies

Open Camera on your iPhone. Tap the perspective flip button to activate the front-facing camera. Tap the arrows button to manually switch between close and wide-angle selfies. Rotate your iPhone to one side to automatically switch to wide-angle selfies.

How to take a slofie

Open Camera on your iPhone. Tap the perspective flip button to activate the front-facing camera. Swipe the mode dial to the right until you're on Slo-mo. Take your Slofie.

Questions?

If you have any more questions about the iPhone 11 Pro's camera, let us know in the comments.