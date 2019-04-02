Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up data on your Mac. When the time comes, you can use Finder to restore files through Time Machine. Here's how to do it.

Using Finder with Time Machine

Follow these instructions to use Finder with Time Machine to ultimately restore files.

Select the Time Machine icon on the Mac Toolbar. Choose Enter Time Machine. In Time Machine, click on a Finder window that represents a day. Once you do, the Finder window for that day moves forward to the front of the screen. Find the file or folder in question and click Restore. From here, you'll be asked whether to replace the current file with the older one or same the older one as a duplicate.

There you have it! You should have restored the proper file.

