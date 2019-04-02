Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up data on your Mac. When the time comes, you can use Finder to restore files through Time Machine. Here's how to do it.
Great backup drives
- Our Favorite: G-Technology G-Drive 1TB ($70 at Amazon)
- Compact: SanDisk Extreme Portable External 250B, 500GB, 1TB, 2GB (starting at $73 at Amazon)
- Sleak choice: LaCie Porsche Design 1TB, 2TB, 4TB (starting at $90 at Amazon)
Using Finder with Time Machine
Follow these instructions to use Finder with Time Machine to ultimately restore files.
- Select the Time Machine icon on the Mac Toolbar.
-
Choose Enter Time Machine.
-
In Time Machine, click on a Finder window that represents a day. Once you do, the Finder window for that day moves forward to the front of the screen.
- Find the file or folder in question and click Restore.
-
From here, you'll be asked whether to replace the current file with the older one or same the older one as a duplicate.
There you have it! You should have restored the proper file.
Our top equipment pick
There are countless hard drives available that support Apple's Time Machine app for backup purposes. These three are among the best on the market.
Ideal for most users
G-Technology G-Drive 1TB
Durable, colorful accessory
USB-C ready plus USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible, this stylish drive from G-Technology is lightweight and Mac ready.
Also available with 2TB and 4TB, G-Technology's G-Drive is one of the easiest drives to use for backup. Just plug it in and you're halfway there! It's available in silver, space gray, and rose gold.
Other options
The following hard drives are also among our favorites for 2019.
SanDisk Extreme Portable External 250B, 500GB, 1TB, 2GB (From $73 at Amazon)
This product proves that even hard drives can be beautiful.
LaCie Porsche Design 1TB, 2TB, 4TB (From $90 at Amazon)
LaCie is well known for its backup devices; this is one of the most popular on the market.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.