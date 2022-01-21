Best USB-C Hard Drives for Mac iMore 2022

You might be wondering why you need a USB-C hard drive for your Mac. Here's why: if you back up your Mac in multiple places, then your data is far safer, and you're prepared for any eventuality. Even if you use cloud storage to back up all of your data, you should always have a safe "hard" copy on a hard drive if your data is important. Here are a few options to get you started on your search for the best USB-C hard drive for your Mac.

What if you have an older hard drive with a USB-A plug?

You may already have a perfectly good hard drive, but it has a USB-A plug. We have a list of the best USB-C hubs for you, so you can use it with your newer model Mac. The current MacBook Pro lineup has added back HDMI and SDXC slots in addition to Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, but no USB-A ports. That's OK because USB-C is fast and future-proof.

Our USB-C hard drive recommendation for your Mac

External hard drives are must-have peripherals for anyone with a computer. They give you additional storage space, which can quickly fill up laptops, and are essential to backing up your data safely and securely. All of the USB-C hard drives for Mac on this list are easy to set up and start using right away. All you have to do is plug one into your Mac. If you're getting an external hard drive, make sure it can connect to your Mac.

If you are buying a USB-C hard drive for your Mac, the G-Drive is our staff's favorite portable hard drive because it's affordable and reliable. It's Mac-ready but can also be reformatted for Windows computers. If 1TB isn't enough, there are also 2TB, 4TB, and 5TB versions available.

On the other hand, if you want something super portable, lightweight, and inexpensive, the SanDisk Extreme SSD is a great pick. It's roughly the size of your iPhone, and you can even clip it to your bag when you're on the go.